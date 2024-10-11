'Hats Off To Pilot': Netizens React As Air India Express Plane Lands Safely At Trichy Airport After Mid-Air Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A major accident was averted when a Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport after circling in air space for two hours on Friday. In one of the videos from the airport, Air India Express flight can be seen clapping and cheering after the pilot landed the aeroplane safely.

| Remembering Ratan Tata: When Air India Express flyers got industrialist's passin

During the incident, the airport was put on alert mode and the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) was constantly monitoring the situation.

"The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport. DGCA was monitoring the situation. The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

| Air India Express shoring up capacity with airframes from Air India Air India Express flight safe landing leaves netizens in praises

Soon after the safe landing of the Air India Express flight at Tiruchirapalli airport was confirmed, social media was flooded with videos from the airport and appreciation for the pilot, who handled the emergency situation with finesse.

RN Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu expressed gratitude towards the Captain and the Co-Pilot of the Air India Express flight and wrote in a social media post,"Many thanks to the Captain and the Co-Pilot for the safe landing of flight IX613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah after the landing gear glitch. The courage and calm professionalism of the cockpit and cabin crew truly shone during this trying and tense moment. Heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone involved, including emergency services, for ensuring the safety of all on board. Wishing everyone smooth travels ahead."

| Nepal plane crash echoes 2020 Kozhikode Air India Express tragedy. Here's why

One of the users on X shared the video of the incident and wrote,“Hats off and massive respect to the pilot, first officer, cabin crew and the air traffic controller on safely getting the plant to land. They deserve recognition for this amazing job!”

“Hats off to the skilled Pilot! Your quick thinking and expertise saved countless lives today. Your bravery and professionalism are truly commendable. Thank you for ensuring the safety of all on board!,” wrote an X user.

All about Air India Express mid-air emergency

The Air India Express flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah was carrying 140 passengers from Tirchy to Sharjah. According to media reports, the flight faced mid-air emergency due to a technical snag (hydraulic failure) and was made to circle in air space to decrease the fuel.



Hydraulic failure in an aeroplane occurs when the system that uses pressurised fluid to control important parts, like the landing gear, flaps or breaks, doesn't function properly.

The official statement by an Air India Express spokesperson did not mention hydraulic failure or any clear reason behind the mid-air crisis and cited the multiple circles by the aircraft as a“precautionary measure to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing”

“We are aware of media reports related to an Air India Express flight operating on the Tiruchirappalli - Sharjah route. We would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew. After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing. The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests," ANI quoted an Air India Express Spokesperson.

According to ANI, the aeroplane was circling in the air to burn off fuel before it could attempt landing at the airport. Over 20 ambulances and fire tenders were present on the spot to ensure timely medical assistance to Air India Express flight passengers.