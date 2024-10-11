International Standards And AI To Shape Future Of Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) On October 14, 2024, global communities will come together to celebrate World Standards Day, under the theme, "Shared Vision for a Better World: Spotlight on SDG 9."

World Standards Day 2024 will explore how AI, supported by international standards, can transform industries, ensuring that innovation is not only efficient but also ethical and equitable.

This year's celebration focuses on SDG 9-Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure-and how international standards can support safe and sustainable growth, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

With AI increasingly powering innovation and industrial growth, the standardisation community is taking center stage to ensure that AI is deployed responsibly, ethically, and sustainably.

SDG 9 aims to promote resilient infrastructure, inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and innovation. AI has the potential to boost these goals, but only with robust international standards that ensure security, interoperability, and sustainability across the board.

By aligning AI development with these standards, stakeholders can foster global collaboration and innovation, accelerating sustainable growth for current and future generations.

One of the key highlights of the event is the importance of trust in AI. International standards are developed collaboratively, bringing together a broad range of stakeholders, which ensures balanced decision-making.

These standards help organisations strike the right balance between rapid technological deployment and careful consideration of AI's ethical implications, ensuring that innovation serves humanity responsibly.

This year's webinar will bring together industry experts, innovators, regulators, and thought leaders to discuss the role of AI standards in building resilient infrastructure and sustainable businesses.

Hosted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the annual event highlights the critical role international standards play in driving progress across industries worldwide.

The World Standards Day 2024 webinar will take place on Monday, October 14, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM IST via Zoom. The event is free to attend but requires prior registration.

It is open to a wide array of participants, including industry professionals, startups, academic institutions, regulators, and consultants.

Join the global conversation on how international standards are shaping a safer, more innovative future.

For more information, contact the Consultants Consortium of Chennai at ... or the Management Systems Consultants Consortium at ... .

(KNN Bureau)