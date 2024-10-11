Two Occultists Found Dead In Bihar's Jehanabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Two occultists were found murdered in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Friday, officials said.

The deceased sustained gunshot injuries and their bodies were found in the bushes on the of Dardha river.

Two occultists, Bali Yadav, and Kasi Chandravanshi, were missing since Thursday night.

Both are residents of Mubarakpur village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pali station in Patna district.

According to Rahul Kumar, the son of Ram Bali Yadav, his father received a phone call on Thursday night, after which he, along with his friend Kasi Chandravanshi, went outside.

Ram Bali Yadav contacted Rahul over the phone but shortly after, his phone was switched off, raising concerns.

Suspecting foul play, Rahul informed the local police about his father's disappearance on Friday morning.

Later, Jehanabad police contacted the family, informing them of two bodies found on the bank of the Dardha river.

While arriving at the spot, Rahul identified the dead bodies of both his father and his father's friend.

"I firmly believe that the person who called my father on Thursday night could be the mastermind behind the murder of my father and my uncle," Rahul Kumar said.

"We have found two bodies on the bank of Dardha river on Friday. During the investigation, we have found gunshot injuries on their bodies. We have called the Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect the samples and we are investigating from all angles," said Sangeeta Kumari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jehanabad (Sadar Range).

The murders of Ram Bali Yadav and Kasi Chandravanshi occurred near Saidabad village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Kako police station in the district.

Following the incident, the Station House Officer of Kako police station was the first to respond at the scene.

To advance the investigation, district police are analysing the mobile phone records of the victims in search of clues about the accused.

Additionally, the CCTV footage is being reviewed to help identify those responsible for the incident.

An FIR has been filed against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita as the investigation continues.

The authorities are actively working to solve the case, with all angles being probed thoroughly.