LLC Season 3: Impressive Konark Suryas Odisha Beat Gujarat Greats, Storm Into Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) Konark Suryas Odisha (KSO) delivered a standout performance against Gujarat Giants, claiming a crucial victory that secured their spot in the semifinals of Legends League (LLC) Season 3 here on Friday. The high-stakes match lived up to expectations, with KSO dominating both with the bat and ball, ensuring their progress into the final four with a seven-wicket victory.

After they won the toss and decided to field, Konark Suryas Odisha's bowlers continued their fine form, with Kevon Cooper taking crucial wickets in his 4-25 haul, keeping the pressure on the Gujarat Giants throughout their innings. Gujarat Greats could manage only 141/8 in 20 overs with Chris Gayle hitting 34 and skipper Shikar Dhawan contributing 23. Deba Das struck a 20-ball 25 not out lower down the order.

In the match played at the Bakshi Stadium here, Konark Suryas Odisha chased the target with key contributions from Dilshan Munaweera (47, 4x7, 6x1) and Kevin O'Brien (43 not out, 4x6, 6x2) while opener Richard Levi struck a 14-ball 25. Their partnership laid the foundation as KSO reached 143/3 with five overs to spare, winning the match by seven wickets.

With this impressive victory, KSO stormed into the semifinals and are now just two matches away from lifting the Legends League Cricket trophy. The team is focused on maintaining their winning streak and continuing their journey to the championship.

Irfan Pathan, the captain of Konark Suryas Odisha, shared his thoughts after the thrilling win. "This victory means a lot to us. We knew how important this game was, and every player brought their A-game. It wasn't just about individual performances but how we played as a unit. The hunger, the determination, and the energy on the field were incredible. Gujarat Giants put up a tough fight, but we stayed calm and executed our plans. Now that we've booked our place in the semifinals, the focus is on keeping this momentum going and pushing all the way to the title."

Brief scores:

Gujarat Greats 141/8 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 34, Shikhar Dhawan 23, Deba Das 25 not out; Kevon Cooper 4-25) lost to Korark Surya Odisha 143/7 in 15 overs (Dilshan Munaweera 47, Kevin O'Brien 43 not out, Richard Levi 25; Jerome Taylor 1-35) by seven wickets.