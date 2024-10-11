Vote Restores Hope To Kashmir But Modi's Still In Charge

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This year's local in India's northernmost territory of Jammu and Kashmir were the first since the national controversially stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status in 2019. They were also the first local elections in Muslim-majority Kashmir since 2014.

It was a significant moment for the region. The election will restore, at least partially, some degree of self-rule five years after Prime Narendra Modi took it away.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) was delivered a resounding defeat when the official results were released this week. The alliance between the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the Indian National Congress won 48 seats in the 90-seat regional legislature. The BJP won 29, mostly in the Hindu-majority Jammu region.

The former chief minister, Omar Abdullah, was also reinstated as leader. This was a surprising turn given that he lost his race for a seat in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, in the national elections a few months ago.

What's changed?

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been affected in the past by boycotts and low voter turnout, due largely to public mistrust of the government.