J & K Cong Mlas Leave Decision To Nominate CLP Leader On Party's Central Leadership
Date
10/11/2024 3:16:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir congress on Friday said it has left the decision of nominating the leader of legislature party in the assembly to the Congress' central leadership in New Delhi.
In another decision, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) extended support to the National conference (NC) for government formation in J&K.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Today, we had a CLP meeting in which we unanimously decided to give the right to the central leadership to take the call on the CLP leader. We have passed a resolution on the issue and that has been forwarded to the central leadership for taking the call,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra told reporters after the CLP meeting here.
ADVERTISEMENT
The meeting of the six newly elected MLAs - including Karra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Nizamuddin Bhat, Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, Irfan Hafeez Lone and Iftikar Ahmad - was held in the party headquarters at M A Road here.
Karra said the Congress has extended the support to the NC for government formation and the letter of support will be given to the NC leadership on Friday only.
Read Also
NC Led Alliance Stakes Claim For Govt Formation In J&K
Will Give Letter Of Support To NC By Today Evening: J&K Cong Chief
Asked why the decision was left to the party high command, Karra said there were no differences on the choice of the CLP leader, but“there is a precedent in the INC (Indian National Congress) to do that... this is nothing abnormal for the INC”.
To a question whether the party has any demands for supporting the NC, the JKPCC chief said they have not made any demands and the party wants to keep the spirit of the INDIA bloc intact“for a bigger cause of the betterment of people”.
Asked about the NC enjoying a majority on its own with the support of Independents, Karra said the spirit of the alliance is much higher than the numbers game.
“The spirit is different. It is pan-India spirit. It is not confined to J&K.
“It has utility for the entire India. This is not an issue of ministerial berths. It is for our fight against the BJP,” he said.
To a query whether the party accepts NC leader Omar Abdullah, who has been elected as the legislature party leader of his party, as the chief ministerial face of the alliance, Karra said,“When the NC has elected its leader, why should we comment? He is acceptable to us. It is their choice.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11102024000215011059ID1108771322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.