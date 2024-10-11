عربي


South Korean Air Force Launched Taurus Missile For 1St Time In Seven Years During Exercise

10/11/2024 3:12:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Air Force of the Republic of Korea launched Taurus cruise missiles during live firing exercises, which happened for the first time since 2017, Azernews reports.

It is indicated that the missiles were launched on October 8 and 10 from F-15K fighters. The missiles flew about 400 km and hit the target in the Yellow Sea.

The F-35A and KF-16 fighters of the Republic of Korea Air Force conducted training on intercepting cruise missiles.

The last time the Republic of Korea used the Taurus in exercises in 2017 as a show of force after the nuclear tests in the DPRK.

These cruise missiles can reach any target in the DPRK within 15 minutes if launched from the vicinity of Seoul.

AzerNews

