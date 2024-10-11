More Than 60 Aircraft Take Part In NATO Nuclear Exercise Steadfast Noon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

NATO will begin its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises on Monday, October 14, with more than 60 aircraft taking part in them, which will carry out training flights over Western Europe, Azernews reports.

"Steadfast Noon will last two weeks, they will involve fighters capable of carrying American nuclear warheads, but combat weapons will not be used," the statement said.

According to Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte, Steadfast Noon is an important test of the alliance's nuclear deterrence, which "sends a clear signal to any adversary that NATO will defend and defend all allies."

Steadfast Noon employs 2,000 military personnel from 8 air bases and various types of aircraft, including nuclear-armed aircraft, bombers, escort fighters, tanker aircraft and aircraft capable of conducting reconnaissance and electronic warfare.