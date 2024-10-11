More Than 60 Aircraft Take Part In NATO Nuclear Exercise Steadfast Noon
By Alimat Aliyeva
NATO will begin its annual Steadfast Noon nuclear exercises on
Monday, October 14, with more than 60 aircraft taking part in them,
which will carry out training flights over Western Europe,
Azernews reports.
"Steadfast Noon will last two weeks, they will involve fighters
capable of carrying American nuclear warheads, but combat weapons
will not be used," the statement said.
According to Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte, Steadfast
Noon is an important test of the alliance's nuclear deterrence,
which "sends a clear signal to any adversary that NATO will defend
and defend all allies."
Steadfast Noon employs 2,000 military personnel from 8 air bases
and various types of aircraft, including nuclear-armed aircraft,
bombers, escort fighters, tanker aircraft and aircraft capable of
conducting reconnaissance and electronic warfare.
