AZAL Launches Online Check-In For Nakhchivan Flights
Date
10/11/2024 3:12:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, continues to implement
digital solutions by introducing online check-in service for the
Nakhchivan route. This initiative enhances transparency and
improves the overall quality of passenger service in this
direction.
Passengers can now conveniently check in online at or the airline's mobile app 48 hours before
departure.
The AZAL mobile application can be downloaded from .
Online check-in offers passengers several benefits, including
the ability to select seats in advance and reduce the risk of
missing their flight.
Additionally, from October 1, AZAL has implemented the SİMA
digital signature for online purchases of
flight ticket en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku. This innovation
is also aimed at digitizing the ticketing process for this
destination and enhancing transparency.
MENAFN11102024000195011045ID1108771262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.