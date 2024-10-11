Zelensky Calls Meeting With Scholz Most Important Throughout Full-Scale War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky described today's meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as one of the most important since the onset of the full-scale war.

The President shared this in a message on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today is our third meeting this fall with Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and perhaps one of the most important throughout the entire period of the full-scale war. We are now presenting our key friends with our strategy for bringing peace to Ukraine - a plan of absolutely clear and realistic steps that can push the whole situation towards real peace," Zelensky stated.

He emphasized that achieving a just peace for Ukraine would mean a victory for the country.

"And we can achieve this together - with all our partners. We count on Germany's support," Zelensky said.

He also thanked Olaf Scholz for Germany's considerable assistance to Ukraine.

"Air defense, significant defense and economic aid, our political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula, and joint efforts for the effectiveness of Peace Summits. It is very important for us that next year's aid does not decrease - that it is sufficient to protect people and life," Zelensky concluded.