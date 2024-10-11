Zelensky Discusses Ukraine's Energy Needs With German President Steinmeier

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed Ukraine's urgent needs amid ongoing Russian on the power grid.

Ukrainian President posted this on , seen by Ukrinform.

According to him, the meeting focused on Ukraine's security situation, the challenges posed by sustained Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure, and active combat zones, as well as the development of regional partnerships.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Germany for its leadership in supporting Ukraine, particularly in defense, emphasizing the importance of maintaining assistance at current levels into the next year.

According to Ukraine's Presidential Office , they also discussed expanding partnerships, especially with frontline regions, to strengthen collaborative networks.

President Steinmeier praised the success of Germany's reconstruction efforts in Chernihiv region, supported by the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which includes projects such as First Lady Olena Zelenska's initiative to build shelters in educational institutions there.

Steinmeier also reiterated Germany's steadfast support and solidarity with Ukraine.

“Today it was Berlin, talks with Chancellor Scholz, and just now a meeting with President Steinmeier. There will be a new defense package for Ukraine from Germany. I am especially grateful for the assistance with air defense systems – Germany is the undisputed leader of support in this area. I am grateful for another IRIS-T. We discussed with the Chancellor what kind of support will be provided this year and next. I informed President Steinmeier about our work with partners and how we can strengthen Ukraine's positions so that all of Europe can benefit from it,” noted Zelensky in his video address .

Also, according to the President, the parties discussed how to further consolidate the world to bring peace closer.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would provide Ukraine with direct military assistance amounting to four billion euros next year, and by the end of this year, together with its partners, Germany will deliver a support package for Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros.