Kuwait, Hungary Discuss Financial Issues, Forecast Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Undersecretary of Finance Aseel Al-Munaifi on Friday met with Hungarian of and International Affairs Tut Tibor in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

The purpose of the meeting was to engage in a detailed discussion about the current economic developments, their potential impact on the growth rates, and the future challenges that both countries may face.

The of Finance said in a press statement that the meeting was held on sidelines of the two-day fifth session of the Kuwaiti-Hungarian Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation.

The press release mentioned that the two sides broached plans for diversification of sources of income, a host of economic and financial topics.

The Kuwaiti officials were briefed about Hungary's achievements in the sectors of renewable energy, information technology and food security. (end)

md







MENAFN11102024000071011013ID1108771125