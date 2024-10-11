Kuwait, Hungary Discuss Financial Issues, Forecast Challenges
10/11/2024 3:04:55 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Undersecretary of Finance Aseel Al-Munaifi on Friday met with Hungarian Minister of Economy and International Affairs Tut Tibor in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.
The purpose of the meeting was to engage in a detailed discussion about the current economic developments, their potential impact on the growth rates, and the future challenges that both countries may face.
The Ministry of Finance said in a press statement that the meeting was held on sidelines of the two-day fifth session of the Kuwaiti-Hungarian Joint Committee for Economic and Technical Cooperation.
The press release mentioned that the two sides broached plans for diversification of sources of income, a host of economic and financial topics.
The Kuwaiti officials were briefed about Hungary's achievements in the sectors of renewable energy, information technology and food security. (end)
