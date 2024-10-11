September Ipos In Biotech, Tech, Energy And Food

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Biotech, Tech, and Food sectors.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN ) is a leading long-term care pharmacy services company that provides an extensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities ("LTCFs") adhere to their appropriate drug regimen, which in turn helps reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. As of June 30, 2024, our 50 pharmacies served approximately 174,000 residents in approximately 6,700 LTCFs across 36 states.

Kairos Pharma, LTD. (NYSE American: KAPA ) Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of cutting-edge oncology therapeutics born from structural biology to reverse cancer drug resistance and the inhibitory effects of cancer on the immune system. The Company is advancing its portfolio of innovative drug candidates designed to reverse resistance and immune suppression from cancer.

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdasq:MBX ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. MBX Biosciences was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, MBX Biosciences designed its proprietary Precision Endocrine PeptideTM, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients. PEPs are selectively engineered to have optimized pharmaceutical properties, including extended time-action profiles and consistent drug concentrations with low peak-to-trough concentration ratios, consistent exposure to target tissues, and less frequent dosing. MBX Biosciences is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. MBX Biosciences' pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. MBX Biosciences is based in Carmel, Indiana.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc . (Nasdaq:ZBIO ) is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company committed to becoming a leader in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients in need. Our core business strategy combines our experienced leadership team with a disciplined product candidate acquisition approach to identify, acquire and develop product candidates globally that we believe can provide superior clinical benefits to patients living with autoimmune diseases. Zenas' lead product candidate, obexelimab, is a bifunctional monoclonal antibody designed to bind both CD19 and FcγRIIb, which are broadly present across B cell lineage, to inhibit the activity of cells that are implicated in many autoimmune diseases without depleting them.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc . (Nasdaq:BCAX ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara's lead asset, ficerafusp alfa, is a bifunctional antibody that combines two clinically validated targets, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this dual-targeting mechanism, ficerafusp alfa has the potential to exert potent anti-tumor activity by simultaneously blocking both cancer cell-intrinsic EGFR survival and proliferation, as well as the immunosuppressive TGF-β signaling within the tumor microenvironment. Ficerafusp alfa is initially being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Global Engine Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq:GLE ) is an integrated solutions provider that operates via a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Hong Kong to deliver (i) ICT solution services which include the cloud platform deployment, IT system design and configuration, maintenance, data center colocation and cloud services; (ii) technical services which include the technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, as well as IoT projects; and (iii) project management services which enhances productivity and collaboration management and enables successful implementations and adoption of solutions for customers, to drive business outcomes and innovation for its customers. GLE's target customer groups include: (i) small to medium-sized telecom operators and ICT service providers seeking expansion in Hong Kong and the South East Asian market; (ii) data center and cloud computing services providers; and (iii) Internet-of-things ("IoT") solutions providers.

New Stocks Added to the Energy Directories :

BKV Corp (NASDAQ:BKV ) is a forward-thinking, growth-driven energy company focused on creating value for its stockholders. BKV's core business is to produce natural gas from its owned and operated upstream businesses. BKV (and its predecessor entity) was founded in 2015, and BKV and its employees are committed to building a different kind of energy company. BKV is one of the top 20 gas-weighted natural gas producers in the United States and the largest natural gas producer by gross operated volume in the Barnett Shale. BKV Corporation is the parent company for the BKV family of companies

New Stocks Added to the Food & Beverage Directories :

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ:PC ) is a certified Halal food caterer specializing in Indian, Bangladesh and Chinese cuisine and has over 11 years of experience in the catering services industry in Singapore. The Group primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. In addition, the Group operates food stalls and provides buffet catering services for private functions as well as ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the Group has introduced smart incubators where prepared meals are placed in them for collection by the customer. The smart incubators are the Company's custom-made compartmentalized, heated and insulated food vending lockers which are used to deliver budget prepared meals to customers in a secured, hygienic, contactless manner at a pre-set temperature.

