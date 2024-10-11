Air India Express Sharjah-Bound Flight Faces Mid-Air Emergency, Lands Safely After Circling Over Trichy For 2 Hours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India Express flight carrying 140 from Trichy to Sharjah made "a safe precautionary landing" after experiencing a technical snag moments after takeoff.



The flight landed after circling“multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce and weight considering the runway length”, an Air India Express spokesperson said on Friday.

All passengers were safe.

Reports emerged on Friday evening that the Sharjah-bound Flight IX613 faced a mid-air“emergency”. However, the airline spokesperson clarified that“no emergency was declared by the operating crew”.

The flight experienced a technical problem (hydraulic failure) and was "rounding in air space to decrease the fuel”, Airport Director Gopalakrishnan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying earlier. The aircraft was reportedly circling over Trichy airspace for more than an hour to burn off excess fuel before attempting a safe landing.

The flight landed safely at Tiruchirappalli airport later on Friday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said,“The Air India Express Flight IX 613 from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah has landed safely at Tiruchirapalli airport.”

| IAF chopper makes emergency landing in water-logged area in Bihar's Sitamarhi

The ministry further informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was monitoring the situation.“The landing gear was opening. The flight has landed normally. The airport was put on alert mode,” the ministry said.

Many on social media posted visuals of the moment when the flight landed safely at the Trichy airport. Mint could not independently verify the videos.

Air India Express mid-air crisis

Several reports claimed that Flight IX613 encountered a landing gear issue after it took off from Trichy airport. An India Today report cited Trichy airport director as saying that the pilot alerted the air station about the hydraulic failure. The hydraulic system failure is a crucial component for controlling key functions such as the landing gear, brakes, and flaps.

| ICG ALH helicopter with 4 crew makes emergency landing at sea, 3 missing

“The airport director conveyed that there was no reason to worry, and the flight would be able to land safely,” the Trichy district collector was quoted as saying.

No emergency, probe on

The Air India Express spokesperson said that the airline is aware of media reports related to an Air India Express flight operating on the Tiruchirappalli-Sharjah route.

"We would like to clarify that no emergency was declared by the operating crew," the spokesperson noted.

The official confirmed that after reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length before making a safe precautionary landing.

"The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests," the official said.

| Japanese fighter jets make emergency landing

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Upon receiving news of the landing gear issue, I immediately coordinated an emergency meeting with officials over the phone and instructed them to implement all necessary safety measures, including deploying fire engines, ambulances, and medical assistance."

"I have also now directed the district collector to ensure the continued safety of all the passengers and to provide further assistance," the chief minister said.

Air India Express emergency: MK Stalin, social media laud pilot, crew

CM Stalin took to social media to extend compliments to the captain and crew of the Air India Express flight for the safe landing.

Many social media users took to X to pray for the safety of over 140 passengers travelling aboard the Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight on Friday.

A user posted on X,“Keep the 147 people of #AirIndia Express flight IX613 in your prayers🙏🏻 The AI flight from #Trichy to #Sharjah has encountered a landing gear issue. The aircraft is currently making circles to burn the fuel. Preparations are being made for an emergency landing , 18 ambulances and several firefighters are on standby. Please pray for the safe landing 🙏🏽”

| Air India Express flight 'emergency landing' at Tiruchira Tiruchirappally

Another user shared a visual of“people cheering as the Air India Trichy-Sharjah flight safely made an emergency landing at the Trichy airport after it encountered a technical snag mid-air.”

After the flight's safe landing, several lauded the pilot with funky memes. "Salute to the pilot for the successful landing," a user wrote on X. "Credit to Air India Express and their pilots for the safe landing. Glad everyone's safe," said another user.