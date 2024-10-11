Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Showed The Future Of Transportation At The We Robot Event

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

Yesterday could be a watershed day for our understanding of cars. The American electric car company Tesla organized a long-awaited event yesterday, which was supposed to be an event demonstrating that Tesla is not just an ordinary car company. According to its valuation, this American company has long been regarded by investors as something more. Tesla's market capitalization is about $770 billion with $9 billion in profits last year, while Germany's Volkswagen, a classic car maker, for example, is worth about $50 billion with $19 billion in profits. From this point of view, the value of Tesla is approximately the same as the value of all other car companies combined. The market therefore values Tesla significantly higher and more expensive than other car companies and even significantly more expensive than technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet or Nvidia. But why is it so? Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have been promising a revolution in the field of energy and transportation for a long time. If one thinks about the use of a car today, the vast majority of owners find that the car sits unused at home or at work for the vast majority of the day. But Tesla promises to completely overturn this understanding by bringing full autonomy to a successful end, and the car will be able to drive other people, for example, while the person is sleeping or working. In other words, a person can drive comfortably to work and then his car can earn money by driving other people.

This would of course help to use resources in the economy more efficiently, which should ultimately benefit us all. Autonomous cars will also ultimately be safer and more comfortable than today's understanding of traffic, as a person will be able to sit in the car and devote himself to something else. Investors expect from Tesla that it will be able to make good use of its know-how in this area and earn a lot of money from its software, therefore Tesla is not understood on the market as a classic car company, but as something more. But yesterday, after years of delay (the first promises of full autonomy were around 2018), Tesla finally showed how it sees the future.

Yesterday, or tonight, in our time, the presentation of Tesla's future vision took place. The company showed the long-awaited new Cybercab with a price below 30,000 USD. It is a concept of a fully autonomous car without steering wheels or pedals, which should be able to move people from point A to point B completely independently without the intervention of the driver. According to Elon Musk, the car will be charged wirelessly, unlike current electric cars. According to him, this car will also be 10-20 times safer than ordinary cars and will cost about 0.2 USD per mile. Production should begin between 2026 and 2027. In addition to this car, the company also showed other uses for the Optimus robot, which could be on sale for $20,000-$30,000. Elon Musk also showed the world a futuristic Robovan, which is capable of transporting up to 20 people.

But will it be enough? Of course, we will only know the answer to this question in time. Tesla indisputably brought about a revolution in this area and determined the direction of other car companies, but it will still have to translate its demonstration of yesterday's vision into practice, obtain permits from regulators and actually put these cars on the road. How it will ultimately use its technologies is questionable, as is whether it will manage to monetize its software well. There are many cases in the world when a company had the best product, but was unable to monetize it well. A recent example is Open AI, which is considered a leader in the field of artificial intelligence, but the organization expects cumulative losses of tens of billions of USD in the next few years. But if Tesla were to really fulfill these promises and deliver millions of similar cars over the years, it would be the biggest revolution in road transport since the advent of cars.

