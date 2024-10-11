Amazon Slashes 3-12% Fees For Local Sellers Ahead Of Festive Season

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 11 (KNN) In a strategic move to enhance seller and offer competitive pricing to customers during the festive season, giant announced on Thursday a significant reduction in selling fees across multiple categories.

The cuts, ranging from 3 to 12 percent, will affect popular segments including groceries, fashion, and electronics.

Vikram Deshpande, India's product management director, highlighted the potential impact of this decision on Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), particularly in Madhya Pradesh.

"This will give a huge opportunity to SMB sellers across the country to optimise their operations for the Diwali shopping rush and continue to drive business growth after the festivities," Deshpande stated during a press briefing.

The timing of this announcement is crucial, as it coincides with the approaching festive season, traditionally a period of increased consumer spending in India.

Amazon expects nearly 62,000 sellers from Madhya Pradesh alone to list their products on the platform this year, reaching customers across all serviceable pin codes in the country.

To illustrate the potential for local businesses, Deshpande shared the success story of Alanna, a specialised lip care brand from Bhopal.

Founded by Rashi Bael Mehra, Alanna emerged from a personal need and has since grown into India's first brand focused exclusively on specialised lip care. Through its partnership with Amazon, Alanna has expanded its reach both domestically and internationally.

This fee reduction is part of Amazon's broader initiative to support and promote SMBs in India. By lowering barriers to entry and providing a platform for growth, Amazon aims to empower local businesses and contribute to the economic development of regions like Madhya Pradesh.

As the e-commerce landscape in India continues to evolve, moves like this by major players such as Amazon could potentially reshape the market dynamics, offering new opportunities for smaller businesses while intensifying competition in the online retail space.

(KNN Bureau)