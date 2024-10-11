Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division Participates In Susan G. Komen Better Than Pink Walk

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Southern California Division participated in the Susan G. Komen Better Than Pink Walk during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Despite the cloudy skies in Newport Beach, the spirit and enthusiasm of Team AVPink shone brightly. Superstar fundraiser, Phil Markert, led the charge by raising over $200,000, setting an inspiring example for all. With over 100 dedicated walkers, our team showed unwavering support for the fight against breast cancer.

The camaraderie and unity within Team AVPink were truly inspiring, and we are grateful for everyone who contributed to making this event a success.

