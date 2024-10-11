Comcast Nbcuniversal Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

NBCUniversal and Telemundo's“Celebrating All That We Are (Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos)” Campaign

NBCUniversal is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with "Celebrating All That We Are,” (Celebrando Todo Lo Que Somos) a multiplatform, bilingual initiative commemorating the multifaceted identity of Hispanics across the U.S. For the fourth consecutive year, the campaign will be adopted across the entire portfolio of NBCUniversal channels and social networks to celebrate the rich diversity of the more than 62 million Hispanics living in the United States today. Keep up with all of NBCUniversal and Telemundo's Hispanic Heritage content by following the hashtags #AllThatWeAre and #TodoLoQueSomos.

Xfinity's Latino TV & Film Destination

All year long, Xfinity and NOW TV Latino customers on X1, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box can enjoy free access to thousands of on demand choices in both English and Spanish. This Hispanic Heritage Month, Xfinity is proud to announce a curated collection of bilingual and bicultural movies, TV shows, and more on X1, Stream, Flex, and Xumo Stream Box. The destination, “Celebrating All That We Are,” includes unique programming that celebrates our multifaceted, multicultural identities: entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, philanthropists, and more, as well as what glues us together: our resilience, family roots, passion for food, and love for fútbol.

This year's collection features movies and specials curated by Comcast's in-house editor and content expert, Marcela Ramirez, as well as free content every week of the month as part of the“Free this Week” campaign. Check out which networks will be highlighted each week:



9/16: Sony Cine, RCN Novelas, and Canal SUR

9/23: Kids Street en español, Vme Kids, Baby First en español, and Primo TV

9/30: Cinelatino, FlixLatino, and Kanal D Drama 10/7: ViendoMovies, Televisión Dominicana, and VideoRola

Xfinity Viewing Recommendations & New Features

Philanthropist, producer, director, and award-winning actress Eva Longoria will serve as a guest editor, providing a selection of must-watch movies to enjoy this month. Additionally, award-winning actor and activist John Leguizamo and Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez will share their top picks. Xfinity customers can also check out exclusive interviews with John, Laurie, and award-winning DJ, producer, and musician Louie Vega, and view staff picks from our very own Unidos Employee Resource Group members.

The Network, a free, ad-supported streaming app on Flex, Xumo Stream Box, and coming soon to Xumo TV, is making its debut on X1. On The Network, customers can check out John Leguizamo's latest TV series, The Green Veil, a compelling drama which Xfinity is proud to offer as an ad-free viewing experience during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Black Experience on Xfinity premiered Two Beats, One Soul , a documentary that celebrates and explores the synergies of two cultures by recreating traditional Cuban sounds and rhythms in today's musical landscape on September 15. Created by powerhouse music producers Ray and Vivian Chew and Antonio Martinez, the film features Eric Benét, Louie Vega, and Latin Grammy Winner Sergio George.

Additional curations feature the best of what to watch from several of the Project UP community partners including the Hispanic Federation, UnidosUS, Esperanza, and Prospera, alongside nine films from the Philadelphia Latino Arts & Film Festival. And, until October 15, through the“Stream it Forward” program in partnership with Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity will sponsor a content hub with movies in Spanish and English that feature Hispanic leads in the cast or film production. Amazon will donate $1 for every hour streamed on this hub to our longtime partner organization, UnidosUS.

To access the above content and more, Xfinity customers can just say“Latino” into their bilingual Xfinity and Xumo Voice Remote.

Xfinity Rewards

Customers who join Xfinity Rewards during Hispanic Heritage Month can enter to win exciting perks like a Telemundo Center Behind the Scenes VIP Tour and tickets to WWE Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. Members can also receive Fandango BOGO movie tickets when signing up for NOW TV Latino, enjoy $1 movies from the Hispanic Heritage Month collection, and get $10 to read the books behind top hit shows available with NOW TV Latino like Dime quién soy (Peacock), El tiempo entre costuras (HITN), Cantinflas biography (Sony Cine). For more information visit Xfinity/rewards .

Monumentalizing the Latino Heroes of Today

Xfinity will also celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this fall with a social media campaign recognizing three monumental Latinos for their achievements in elevating Latino culture, representation, and stories. Monuments will appear in unique locations across the country.

Comcast Newsmakers

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Comcast Newsmakers is spotlighting leaders committed to championing America's Hispanic community. Interviews focus on financial literacy education, farmworkers' rights, and efforts to increase funding and support of the LGBTQ+ Hispanic community. Featured guests include Amy Hinojosa of MANA, A National Latina Organization; Ron Estrada of Farmworker Justice; and Frankie Miranda of the Hispanic Federation. Interviews are available at ComcastNewsmakers , and Xfinity customers can say“Comcast Newsmakers” into their Voice Remote to watch.

Connection Through Creation

The Connection through Creation program highlights content creators who are using art and the Internet to create community, honor culture, and spark positive change. Stay tuned throughout the month to see inspirational artwork from Aldo Delara, Andrea Cira, and Fabiola Lara across Comcast's social media and Xfinity platforms.