Shami Fails To Find Place, Bumrah Named Vice-Captain For New Zealand Test Series

( MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Seasoned pacer Mohd Shami failed to find a place in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand with the national selectors deciding to hand over the vice-captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah.

