Altered States: Exploring Consciousness And Creativity With Lia Chavez Premieres Tuesday In Event In Harlem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Altered States: Conversations on Consciousness & Creativity premiers next Tuesday, October 15 in Harlem, New York, featuring artist Lia Chavez. This event, the first in a monthly“Altered States” series, will be a conversation on the scientific and sacred design of human consciousness.

Chavez will be in conversation with series host Ira Silverberg, an editor; consultant to writers, artists, publishers, and non-profit arts organizations; Columbia MFA Writing Program adjunct faculty; and Reiki Master.

Lia Chavez works with the neuroscience of human consciousness as an art form unto itself. In her immersive installations, performances, visual work, and lectures, she has explored the phenomenology of illumination; created biofeedback environments; and incorporated ancient spiritual practices into transformative cross-cultural ceremonies that model consciousness itself. The results of her uncompromising creative practice, derived from traveling the realms of superconsciousness, will be presented through a visual presentation and conversation on the work and her philosophy.

Her work has been presented at the Venice Biennale; the Tate; and the Creative Time Summit; received commissions from The Art Production Fund, M.I.T., and The Armory Show; and lectured at Oxford University, and the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival. She is the founder of Hildegaard, a creative house; and holds advanced degrees from Goldsmiths College, University of London, and a fellowship at the University of Oxford.

“Chavez mines the magic of light, and filters it through experiments in new technology, the embrace of the mystical and subconscious, and an inclusive feminist aesthetic lens.”

- Whitewall Magazine

The event will be held at The OneTaste Center, 2277 3rd Ave, New York, on October 15, 6-8 pm. NY.

The event is free and attendees are asked to RSVP in advance:

