15 HII Employees Honored At Women Of Color STEM Awards For Exceptional Contributions

These awards spotlight the recipients' dedication, innovation and impact in advancing and promoting opportunities for minorities in STEM careers.

The Women of Color STEM Awards are highly regarded for their stringent selection process, recognizing professionals from all levels and backgrounds, including promising college students, emerging talents, seasoned managers and visionary leaders.

“We are incredibly proud of our employees for their achievements and recognition at the Women of Color STEM Awards,” said Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII.“Their commitment to excellence in STEM and their passion for fostering diversity and innovation advance HII's mission while inspiring the next generation of leaders in science and technology.”

This year, the Women of Color Conference honored HII employees in four prominent categories: Special Achievement, Technology Rising Star, Top Women in Finance, and Technology All Star.







Dr. Sondia Christian of HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division received the Special Achievement Award, which celebrates individuals from the private sector who exhibit an outstanding commitment to advancing minorities in technology through the promotion of scientific and technical education programs. Christian's exemplary efforts in fostering inclusivity and nurturing future generations in STEM fields have made her a beacon of inspiration within HII and the wider technology community.

From HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division, Janice Hunter was honored with the Technology All Star Award, which is bestowed upon accomplished women of color who have excelled in their careers and made significant contributions to their communities. Hunter's leadership and dedication serve as a testament to the impact that women of color can achieve at all levels of their careers.

Pamela Pierce of HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division was recognized among the Top Women in Finance for her outstanding achievements, leadership and impact within the finance industry, particularly as it relates to STEM. This award honors women like Pierce who have excelled in their roles and have broken barriers, navigated challenges unique to women of color, and served as trailblazers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

In addition, 12 HII employees (see list below) were recognized as Technology Rising Stars, a category that celebrates women who are helping to shape the future of technology with their innovative approaches and expertise. This honor reflects HII's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that thrives on the talents and accomplishments of its employees.

The Women of Color STEM Awards underscore HII's ongoing dedication to developing and recognizing top talent in STEM fields. By celebrating the accomplishments of its employees, HII continues to lead by example, promoting an inclusive work environment where innovation and diversity are championed.

HII Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Stars