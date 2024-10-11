Forthright Properties Offers 24/7 Maintenance Service For Improved Resident Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A leading residential property developer & manager in Manitoba offers 24/7 maintenance service to enhance resident experience.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forthright Properties , a leading provider of modern and value-addedrental in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is proud to offer their 24/7 maintenance service. This is designed to ensure an exceptional customer experience for families and individuals living in Forthright's townhouses, apartments and houses across the province.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, Forthright Properties has been dedicated to providing fresh and functional design in all of their suites. The company's goal is to ensure that everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including other small cities and towns.

"We understand that maintenance issues can arise at any time, and we want our residents to feel supported and comfortable in their homes," said Sarah Taggar, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties. "Our 24/7 maintenance service demonstrates our commitment to delivering an exceptional rental experience and helping our residents feel they have the autonomy to request service when they feel it is needed. As a former renter myself, I understand the frustration of being limited by a Property Manager's office hours and personal sense of urgency. At Forthright, we ensure someone from our team is available to our residents 24/7. Our after-hours team is personally familiar with each property and the resident's concern will be addressed in real-time.”

Forthright Properties' team of professionals includes property coordinator, property managers, leasing specialists and customer service representatives and a dedicated 24-hour maintenance staff. This breadth of services showcases the company's dedication to meeting the needs of their tenants and providing a seamless, stress-free rental experience.

The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in the testimonials from their clients. David Thomas, a resident at 2096 De Vries, shared his experience: "I don't usually do reviews for anything but the people at my apartment are very friendly and professional. They are a standout rental agency that cares about quality. I rent at 2096 De Vries under Forthright management, first floor. They've been so nice and went out of their way to accommodate my requests and concerns. It's a good community, and people in my building are friendly and joke around too. They are always shoveling when it snows, and this place is super clean all year. My lease has been very smooth. It's relaxing, coming from work and never having to deal with apartment problems."

Nicholas Paul Licerio, another satisfied resident, added, "Their team has been very good to me and my wife when we were renting at West Acres Properties in West St Paul. Anything that we needed related to maintenance or complaints, they've assisted us right away."

Becky Dopheide also praised the company, stating, "Always helpful, friendly, and accommodating! Any concerns or questions were resolved immediately. Very smooth move in and move out process."

For more information about Forthright Properties and their available suites, please visit the company website or call +1(204) 222-8582.

###

About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties (about-us ), established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern, value-based housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canda

Note to Editors

.Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba.

.The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

.Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

.The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and 24-hour maintenance staff.

.For media inquiries, please contact Ms. Sarah Taggar, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties.

End of Press Release.

Sarah Taggar

Forthright Properties

+1 204-222-8582

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.