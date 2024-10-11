Accused Wanted In MP Drug Case Shot Self To 'Evade' Questioning, Hospitalised

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 11 (IANS) A man, who is said to be the fourth suspect in a drug racket busted recently in Madhya Pradesh, entered a station and shot himself on Friday.

The suspect identified as Premsukh Patidar was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mandsaur. He was wanted after the third suspect in the drug racket Harish Anjana had revealed his name.

On Friday afternoon, Patidar arrived at Afzalpur police holding a pistol and shot himself. He was rushed to a hospital immediately for treatment, police said.

Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand told the persons that Patidar probably shot himself to evade questioning about his link with drug kingpin Harish Anjana.

"He (Patidar) has regained consciousness. At present, he is being treated for his injuries. He will be interrogated after the doctors treating him allow for the same. Meanwhile, security has been strengthened at Mandsaur district hospital," Abhishek Anand said.

After arresting Harish Anjana on October 7, Mandsaur SP had told the newsmen that he (Anjana) had revealed Patidar's name during the interrogation. Since then an extensive search operation was launched by Mandsaur Police.

Now after this dramatic turn of events, questions are being raised if Patidar was in Mandsaur (as he entered a police station in Mandsaur), then why police failed to arrest him for the last one week.

Notably, Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had raided a factory in Bagroda Industrial Estate located on the outskirts of Bhopal and had seized over Rs 1,800 crore worth of the designer drug Mephedrone and raw materials from a factory on October 6.

During the operation, two suspects -- Amit Prakashchndra Chaturvedi and Sanyal Bane were arrested. The authorities had got a tip-off that Amit and Sanyal were involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of Mephedrone under the guise of a manufacturing unit in Bhopal.