Russians Secure Positions On Two Streets In Toretsk Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have secured their positions on two streets in Toretsk, up to Central Street.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Grouping Anastasia Bobovnikova, during a television broadcast.

"The situation remains complicated. The most difficult situation is near Toretsk and New York. Unfortunately, the Russians have made some progress there and have secured their positions on two neighboring streets in Toretsk, up to Central Street, which we mentioned earlier," she said.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy continues attempting to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar. Despite a decrease in the number of assaults, the enemy is bringing in new reinforcements to the front lines.

"The weather affects both sides: both the enemy and us. Right now, it is still dry in Donbas. Unfortunately, it is easy for the enemies to attack us, but it is also easier for us to defend ourselves in dry weather, making it easier to repel their assaults. However, when the weather changes and the rains begin, the enemy will get bogged down in the mud. I believe they will be unprepared for the winter period because we have already seen that the command of the Russian army is generally indifferent to their personnel. We will be better prepared, and it will be easier for us during this autumn-winter period," the spokesperson informed.

She noted that facing the Ukrainian defenders are professional units of the Russian Armed Forces, which are staffed mainly with contract soldiers from motorized rifle brigades. There is also a paratrooper division and special forces of the Russian army, which are well-trained and well-equipped.

"A strong enemy stands against us in our area of responsibility. So far, we have not observed significant rotations of units, such as division or brigade changes; however, the enemy is bringing in new forces to the front lines to replenish personnel losses," Bobovnikova summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian troops continue their advance in the urban area of Toretsk along Central Street, where intense battles are ongoing.