North America Adhesives Market Forecasts From 2024 To 2029: Water-Based Adhesives Rise In Popularity For Safe, Eco-Friendly Applications
Date
10/11/2024 7:16:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Adhesives market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.19%, reaching a market size of US$17.015 billion in 2029 from US$13.210 billion in 2024
Adhesives are used in many consumer goods, the automotive industry, building, and packaging as the population has increased. At the same time, the number of cars being driven has also increased, leading to more demand for strong and energy-efficient cars. Several technological advancements in the automotive field have enabled electric cars (electric vehicles) to be made possible, accompanied by increased demand for other fuels besides traditional ones. The automotive adhesives market's growth can be expected soon, with the likely increase of electric vehicle demand anticipated by the U.S. government.
Increasing demand from the packaging industry
The design and technological aspects of packaging are rapidly expanding to safeguard and improve product longevity and safety. The region's consumers' busier lifestyles, increased spending power, and related factors are driving up demand for quick and portable packaged goods. The region's burgeoning e-commerce sector and the public health movement are expected to fuel the food processing industry's expansion, which will fuel packaging demand in the future.
Increasing use of water-based adhesives
Water-based adhesives, which are non-flammable and safe, are in high demand because they are easy to handle and store. Manufacturers love these glues because they are environment-friendly and safe. In addition, solvent-based adhesives are in high demand in different fields because they are of different kinds and have a unique performance advantage. An organic solvent like acetone, toluene, or ethyl acetate is the primary carrier of this adhesive. These solvents allow the adhesive elements to dissolve and make it easier for them to be applied.
Increasing application of acrylic adhesives in various industries
Acrylic adhesives can bond to various materials, such as metals, plastics, glass, ceramics, and wood, which is anticipated to boost the demand for acrylic adhesives. Specifically, they can form lasting strong bonds even in severe these adhesives do not deteriorate when exposed to ultraviolet rays, chemicals, water, or very low or high temperatures. Therefore, they can be used inside buildings as well as outdoors.
Moreover, the demand for PVA is also high as it is more affordable than other products. They are mostly applied to porous materials like paper and wood. They are also employed in the building sector for panel installation and flooring. PVA-based adhesives are in high demand because of their applications in wood and packaging.
Abundant emission of chemical gases during production to hamper North American adhesives and sealants market growth
Many chemical fumes are released during the application of these products, and inhaling them is considered dangerous and toxic. There is a connection between certain adhesives and environmental issues such as air pollution. It is common for building materials like caulking compounds to have significant amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are dangerous when found at high levels.
Formaldehyde and benzene are two examples of VOCs found in some building materials whose exposure may cause cancer in people, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Based on findings by the U.S. EPA, problems associated with VOCs in the atmosphere include short breaths, aching heads, nose, eye, and throat irritation, as well as long-term effects on the kidneys and liver.
The United States is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
The United States has the largest adhesives market in North America. Throughout the forecast period, the end-user industries - such as packaging, electronics, automotive, and construction - are anticipated to propel market growth. The USA is the biggest country in North America in terms of construction work. As of 2023, the country's GDP was USD 81,659.2 per person. The construction industry in the USA is influenced by several factors, including but not limited to Government policy changes/new investments/non-residential construction projects, and residential constructions, among others.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 114
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $13.21 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $17.01 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.1%
| Regions Covered
| North America
North America Adhesives Market Developments:
In June 2024,with great pleasure, Drytac, the world's foremost producer of self-adhesive materials for the large-format print and signage industries, announces the release of Polar Smooth 150 Air P printable film, which can be used for a variety of purposes such as point of sale, wall and window graphics, interior decor, decals and stickers, and construction hoarding and ease of application, Drytac's unique bubble-free adhesive technology is incorporated into the self-adhesive matte white PVC film. The majority of surfaces, including glass, melamine, painted walls, and numerous other flat or gently curved surfaces, can be used with to thinner options, Polar Smooth 150 Air P guarantees an easier installation because it is 6 mil (150) thick. This thickness adds convenience, in particular to those who want a simpler installation process or want to avoid lamination. In August 2023,APPLIED Adhesives acquired McGinley Adhesives, a company that has been in operation for over fifteen years. McGinley Adhesives specializes mainly in providing personalized adhesive products for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company is renowned as one of the leading manufacturers in North America. This will mean that APPLIED Adhesives will be able to penetrate the East Coast through this acquisition.
North America Adhesives Market Competitive Analysis
Major Players and Strategy Analysis Market Share Analysis Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations Competitive Dashboard
North America Adhesives Market Companies
HB Fuller Sika Huntsman Corporation DowDuPont Avery Dennison Corporation Arkema 3M Company RPM International Inc. PPG Industries Lord Corporation.
Leading Market Segments in North America's Adhesives Market
By Technology
Water-Based Solvent-Based Hot-Melt Reactive and others
By Product
Acrylic Epoxy Ethyl Vinyl Acetate Polyurethane Polyvinyl Acetate Others
By Application
Packaging Construction Consumer Appliances Leather Laminates Automobile Others
By Country
The U.S. Canada Mexico Others
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
North American Adhesives Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN11102024004107003653ID1108769944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.