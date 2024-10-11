Titanium Dioxide Market Worth $24.41 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is occupying the largest share of the Titanium Dioxide in 2023, followed by North America and Europe. This dominance in the titanium dioxide market is driven by various factors including increasing urbanization, improving living standards, a booming automotive sector, increased investments in infrastructure development projects, and high economic growth. Asia Pacific is considered to be world's largest market for paints & coatings. This huge paints & coatings in Asia Pacific is attributed towards China and India's growing populations and rapid urbanization coupled with hughe infrastructual development. China is one of the world's largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings and Plastics, with several major companies investing in the nation to establish new manufacturing plants. Foreign investments, as well as the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, are driving the expansion of China's industrial coatings market. Furthermore, the country is a major exporter of paints and coatings around the world. Titanium dioxide is an essential constituent in paints & coatings applications. The growth in paints & coatings applications expects to further drive the market for titanium dioxide in the region.

The report profiles key players such as The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings Plc (US), LB Group (China), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), Venator Materials PLC (UK), INEOS Group Limited (UK), CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd. (China), Cinkarna Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Tayca Corporation (Japan).

