Weekly Recap: 15 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Top News Releases Weekly Recap from PR Newswire

The agreement will bring storage, security, and AI assistance to Vodafone's customers in 15 countries, as well as its partners in an additional 45 markets worldwide, while Google will use Vodafone's fixed and mobile connectivity services to improve workforce productivity.USPS urges customers to plan ahead and ship early during this holiday season. The earlier you send, the better; don't delay - mail and ship today!Recipes include the Absolut Kahlúa x Ozspresso Martini, Absolut x Ozmopolitan, Malibu x Popular Pink Punch, Skrewball x Thrillifying Nutty Elixir, as well as Absolut x Wickedly Dirty Martini.As the U.S. becomes increasingly racially and ethnically diverse and global culinary trends make their mark domestically, Del Monte Foods remains at the forefront of food innovation. The company is responding to these shifts with bold, new offerings like Mexican Style Street Corn and Southern Style Green Beans - spicy, modern twists on classic favorites.This report underscores that the Fed's decision to cut rates last month was preemptive against risks that had yet to materialize. The report alleviated concerns of an abrupt hiring slowdown with upward revisions to recent months.National nonprofit Petco Love urges people desperately searching for missing pets during and after Hurricane Helene to use its free Love Lost national database to search with just one photo of their pet powered by AI technology.Known for his forward-thinking approach and passion for technology, Huang has been named the world's best CEO byFortuneandThe Economist,as well as one ofTIMEmagazine's 100 most influential people in the world.His CES 2025 keynote will set the scene for an exciting conference featuring the latest in technology.Domino's is once again offering customers a free medium, two-topping pizza to use whenever they need it most. Any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order today through Jan. 19, 2025, can earn an Emergency Pizza, available for redemption from their Domino's Rewards account."While salary remains a critical factor for today's professionals, flexible work arrangements, career development and other perks are also top of mind," saidDawn Fay, operational president at Robert Half.Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel period of the fall with flights projected to be nearly full. Alaska Airlines estimates nearly a half million guests will fly between Friday and Sunday withDec. 1expected to be the single busiest day of the entire year.Each bite delivers the salty, tangy flavor experience with a touch of herbal dill that longtime fans remember, and first-timers will love, so you too can satisfy your pickle craving in crisp form anytime and anywhere.Embrace the ultimate lineup of sweater-weather appropriate bites at 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide, featuring: Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken & Waffles Roller, Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich.GoDaddy surveyed more than 2,000 small business owners about their top concerns as they head for the polls. The results showed that policies intended to lower inflation, ease tax burdens and the cost of living are top of mind for small business owners this election season."Looking ahead,weare poised toreturn 100% of bankruptcy claim amounts plus interest for non-governmental creditors through what will be thelargest and most complex bankruptcy estateasset distributionin history," said John J. Ray III, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Restructuring Officer of FTX."Computer science is about more than just coding; it's about teaching students the problem-solving, creativity, and critical thinking skills that are essential in today's digitally-driven world," saidHadi Partovi, CEO and co-founder of Code.

