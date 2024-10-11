Health Ministry Marks World Dight Day: 25,000 People In Afghanistan Go Blind Annually

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The of Public Health reports that nearly 25,000 people lose their sight in Afghanistan every year.

On World Sight Day, health officials in Kabul shared that 1.5 million people in the country are affected by eye diseases annually.

Many individuals in remote areas of Afghanistan suffer from untreated eye conditions, leading to serious health problems.

“Around 1.5 million people experience visual impairment each year, and about 25,000 lose sight,” said Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy of Public Health.

Naimullah Safi, a representative of the World Health Organization, stated that more than two billion people globally are affected by visual impairments.

Health officials revealed that nearly 4,000 eye surgeries have been performed in various provinces of Afghanistan since the beginning of this year.

Despite these efforts, Afghanistan faces a shortage of eye specialists. Only 300 ophthalmologists are registered in the country, and not all are practising.

The shortage of ophthalmologists and the high prevalence of eye diseases highlight the urgent need for improved eye care services across the country.

