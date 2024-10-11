(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

V6CO & Dr.@home have launched Dental-Duo - a multi-function, disposable oral care product for busy people and those with braces or Invisilign

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing DentalDuo: The Ultimate On-the-Go Oral Care Tool Now Available

New York, NY – 10-09-24 – We're excited to announce the official launch of DentalDuo, the all-in-one, disposable oral care solution designed for busy professionals, frequent travelers, and anyone needing quick, effective oral hygiene on the move. Say goodbye to cramming multiple tools into your bag or worrying about your oral care routine when you're away from home – DentalDuo has arrived to make keeping your teeth clean effortless, no matter where life takes you.

DentalDuo: What's Inside? This revolutionary tool combines four essential oral care functions into one compact, easy-to-use device:

Toothbrush with built-in paste: Perfect for those moments when you need a fresh, clean smile on the go.

Double flosser: Ensures you can tackle food particles with ease, whether after lunch or that quick snack between meetings.

Removable toothpick: For precision cleaning when floss just isn't enough.

Tongue scraper: Fresh breath starts with a clean tongue, and DentalDuo's tongue scraper makes that quick and simple.

Why DentalDuo? In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a consistent oral care routine can be challenging, especially for those who are always on the move.

Whether you're traveling for business, on vacation, or simply need a quick refresh during your daily grind, DentalDuo provides a convenient, hassle-free solution to keep your teeth and mouth feeling clean and fresh.

“Our goal with DentalDuo is to provide a high-quality, disposable oral care tool that people can easily carry and use no matter where they are,” says Ian Wynne, Vice President of V6CO.“We've packed all the essentials into one compact design so that people can maintain their oral hygiene without the stress of lugging around multiple products.”

Designed for Busy Professionals & Frequent Travelers Whether you're racing between client meetings, preparing for that big presentation, or traveling cross-country, DentalDuo ensures that oral care is the least of your worries. Compact enough to fit in a pocket, purse, or laptop bag, it's perfect for professionals who want to keep their breath fresh and teeth clean while managing their busy schedules.

Eco-Friendly & Convenient DentalDuo was designed with both convenience and sustainability in mind. The disposable nature of the product makes it easy to use and discard without sacrificing performance. Plus, with less waste than traditional multi-step oral care routines, you can feel good about making a more eco-friendly choice for your oral health.

Availability DentalDuo is now available for purchase on our website, , and at select retailers nationwide. Bulk purchasing options are also available for businesses, hotels, airlines, and other industries looking to provide their clients with a simple, effective oral care solution.

For more information or to purchase DentalDuo, visit .

