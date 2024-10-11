(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's central decided to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25% on Thursday. This move surprised many analysts who expected a rate cut.



The decision reflects Peru's strong economic performance and its already low borrowing costs compared to other major Latin American economies.



The Peruvian has been growing faster than anticipated. In July, it expanded by 4.47%, surpassing expectations. This growth has contributed to the central bank's decision to maintain the current interest rate.



Inflation in Peru has cooled down significantly. Last month, it reached 1.78%, the first reading below 2% since 2020. This figure falls within the central bank' target range of 1% to 3%. Peru now boasts the lowest inflation rate among major Latin American economies.







The central bank, led by Julio Velarde, has often outperformed its peers in monetary policy. Peru has consistently maintained lower inflation rates and a more stable currency compared to neighboring countries.



Peru's benchmark rate is slightly higher than the upper limit of the U.S. Federal Reserve's effective funds rate. However, Velarde has previously suggested that he's not overly concerned about the Fed's actions.



The Peruvian sol has remained relatively stable against the U.S. dollar. This stability, combined with low inflation, has allowed Peru to maintain competitive borrowing costs in the region.



Despite the unexpected decision to hold rates, analysts believe future rate cuts are still possible. The central bank stated that inflation would remain within the target range but might increase slightly in the fourth quarter due to base effects.

Peru Maintains Interest Rate Amid Surprising Economic Growth

Peru's economic performance stands out not only in Latin America but also when compared to larger economies like the United States and the United Kingdom. This success highlights the effectiveness of Peru's monetary policy under Velarde's leadership.



The decision to maintain the interest rate at 5.25% (equivalent to $1.39) reflects a cautious approach. It balances the need to support economic growth while keeping inflation in check.



As Peru continues to navigate global economic uncertainties, its central bank's decisions will play a crucial role in maintaining stability and fostering growth.



The coming months will reveal whether this steady approach will continue to yield positive results for the Peruvian economy.

