Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Developing Zero-Emissions Version Of Its Powerup Mobile EV-Charging Truck

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, is developing a zero-emissions version of its mobile EV-charging solution, PowerUP. The solution will be available on Mullen's Class 3 all-electric cab chassis truck. According to the announcement, PowerUp provides increased versatility and 100% zero emissions power generation that can deliver on-demand, mobile DC fast-charging. The company noted that the shift to a 100% zero-emission model represents its commitment to sustainable solutions while also meeting overwhelming market demand for zero-emission options in the mobile EV-charging space. First introduced in 2023 as a mobile EV-charging truck, the original model utilized a gasoline Class 5 cab chassis platform and a dual-fuel (propane/natural gas) power generation unit. The new zero-emissions PowerUP system offers significant improvements in charging capabilities and versatility and is available with multiple platform integration and scaling options including the Mullen THREE Class 3 cab chassis truck. The PowerUP is being developed at Mullen's California-based high-energy facility, which is producing the next-generation of American-made EV battery packs. The addition of PowerUP to its lineup aligns with Mullen's vision of creating a comprehensive electric-vehicle ecosystem built in the United States.“We're constantly innovating and adapting to meet the evolving needs of the industry,” said Mullen Automotive CEO and chair David Michery in the press release.“The feedback on the initial PowerUP concept was overwhelmingly positive, but the market is clearly looking for a zero-emission solution. By leveraging our all-electric Mullen THREE, the new PowerUP delivers recharging at a higher level of scalability and performance while offering zero emissions for both the vehicle and power unit.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) at its two United-States-based vehicle plants, located in Tunica, Mississippi (120,000 square feet), and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the United States. To learn more about the company, visit

