Bag-In-Box Container Market To Reach $7 Billion, Globally, By 2031 At 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The bag-in-box container has experienced significant growth over the past decade, due to rising demand for convenient and eco-friendly packaging solutions. These containers are lightweight, reduce waste, and provide effective protection against contamination, making them ideal for liquid products like beverages, wines, and sauces. Additionally, innovations in design and materials have enhanced their usability and appeal, while the growth of has further propelled the market as businesses seek efficient solutions. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Bag-in-box container Market by Material ( Plastic and Paper & paperboard ), Application ( Liquid , Semi Liquid and Dry ), And End Use r Industry ( Food and Beverage , Industrial , Personal Care , Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 202 2 -203 1 ”. The global bag-in-box container market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of` 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Prime determinants of growth The bag-in-box container market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and user-friendly packaging solutions across various industries. Consumers and businesses alike are prioritizing eco-friendly materials that reduce environmental impact, contributing to the shift towards bag-in-box options. Additionally, the growing beverage industry, particularly for wines, juices, and sauces, fuels this demand due to the containers' ability to maintain product quality and extend shelf life. The convenience of dispensing and storage also appeals to both consumers and retailers. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce necessitates efficient packaging that minimizes waste and enhances transport efficiency, further boosting market growth. Download PDF Sample Copy: Report coverage & details:

The Paper & paperboards segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By Material, Paper & paperboards are anticipated to experience faster growth in the bag-in-box container market due to their sustainability and recyclability. As consumers increasingly favor eco-friendly packaging solutions, manufacturers are shifting towards renewable materials that minimize environmental impact. Paper-based containers are lightweight, cost-effective, and versatile, making them ideal for various liquid products. Additionally, advancements in production technologies enhance the performance and durability of paper-based bag-in-box containers, further driving their adoption.

The Dry segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By application, the dry segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the bag-in-box container market. The demand for dry products is rising rapidly owing to the rise in population and rise in their disposable income. Often the food related dry products are packed using bag in box container, as they are required to be sealed to increase their shelf life. Companies such as Kellogg's, Nestle, Unilever, and others make significant use of bag in box packaging for their dry food products. Such factors are anticipated to drive the demand for nag in box container packaging for dry products.

The personal care segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By end user industry, the personal care segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the bag-in-box container market. The expenditure on the cosmetics and personal care products by the men and women is rising across the world. Owing to this, many companies specializing in personal care products manufacturing are experiencing large demands and therefore registering a significant growth in their revenue.

L AMEA is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021. However, LAMEA is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gulf countries and Latin America have a large demand for bags in box containers. Furthermore, the economic growth in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina drive various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and others, which in turn increases the demand in bag in box container Market. The African continent is expected to exhibit high economic growth rate during the forecast period, owing to gradual increase in industrialization. This will increase jobs in the region and enable people to have better purchasing power. Such factors provide lucrative growth opportunities for various industries, thereby driving the demand in bag in box container market throughout the forecast period.

Players: -

ABCO Automation, Inc.

Accurate Box

Amcor plc

Aran Group

Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited

BiBP Sp. z O.O

CDF Corporation

Changzhou Kaiguan Packaging & Technology Co., Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Liquibox

Optopack

Scholle IPN

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

TPS Rental System Ltd

Vine Valley Ventures LLC

Yantai Fushan Nanhua Packing Factory

Zacros America, Inc

Key Strategies-:

In July 2022, BIBP has signed a purchase agreement with Montibox SL (SPAIN) to create a leader specializing in innovating and flexible packaging.

In October 2021, Liquibox develops e-commerce bag-in-box solution for HEX Performance. Designed to reduce waste, minimize the risk of damage and improve customer experience, the new bag-in-box solution developed by Liquibox contains less plastic. The HEX Eco Bag-in-Box Package drastically cuts the carbon footprint by offering 58% reduction in fossil fuel use, 47% reduction in GHG emissions, and 25% reduction in water use.

In June 2021, Scholle IPN developed the first APR-Recognized, 100% recyclable bag-in-box that is ideal for the retail water market. Utilizing already-patented 2Pure technology, Scholle IPN has been able to design a system that allows water to be shipped in a bag-in-box without disturbing flavor.

In March 2021, Scholle IPN announced that they have made commercially available a range of Amazon ISTA-6, SIOCcertified bag-in-box packaging for liquid produts.

