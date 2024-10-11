Blue Lagoon Island Hosts Celebratory Cultural Festival Concert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shine242 and Wendi performing at the Cultural Festival Concert on Blue Lagoon Island

Geno D, Cultural Festival Concert headline act on Blue Lagoon Island

Artist Q-Pid dancing with guests at the Cultural Festival on Blue Lagoon Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The stunning Blue Lagoon Island in The Bahamas was the idyllic setting to close out the summer with a vibrant Cultural Festival concert, showcasing the incredible musical talents of the Bahamian community.Popular artist Geno D headlined the concert, which featured a lineup of multi-talented Bahamian performers, including the award-winning band Shad Collie & The VIPs. The event, sponsored by Island Bliss & Ricardo Brand Beverages, provided the perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to bid farewell to the summer season in style.In addition to the headline acts, the concert also included entertainment from DJ Rev, who energized the crowd with a lively mix of traditional Rake & Scrape and other beloved Bahamian musical styles.“This Cultural Festival Concert truly captured the vibrant artistry and cultural pride of the Bahamian people,” said Charmaine Moss-Albury, Reservations Manager of Dolphin Encounters, Blue Lagoon Island.“We are thrilled to have hosted such a successful event that showcased our nation's incredible talent and look forward to establishing this concert as an annual event.”For more information about upcoming events and activities on Blue Lagoon Island, visit dolphinencounters .

