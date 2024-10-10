MENAFN - PR Newswire) Singles Rediscover Real, Genuine In-Person Connections Over Breakfast via "Milkshakes and Morning Jammies" Speed-Dating Events

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, and all you want to do is get cozy under a warm blanket or at a festive soiree with someone to love. This means one thing: "cuffing season" has officially begun. For many the phenomenon of ramping up their efforts in search of potential love interests during the fall and winter months via dating apps has produced swipe fatigue.

'LOVE ISLAND USA' STAR KORDELL BECKHAM KICKS OFF CUFFING SEASON WITH THE CREATORS OF ICONIC 'GOT MILK?' TO DEBUT“REAL MATCHES ARE BACK” CAMPAIGN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CLASSIC AMERICAN DINER MEL'S DRIVE-IN

TUESDAY OCTOBER 8, 2024: 'Love Island USA' star Kordell Beckham kicks off the“Real Matches are Back” campaign alongside the creators of iconic 'got milk?' by hosting a“milkshakes and morning jammies” themed speed-dating experience at Mel's Drive-In, West Hollywood. The campaign marks a partnership with the California Milk Processor Board that encourages singles to rediscover what is real and true by disconnecting from screens and reconnecting with people in person. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for California Milk Processor Board - Creators of Iconic 'got milk?')

Continue Reading

Committed to being the positive facilitator of genuinely deeper connections among singles just searching to keep things real, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creators of the iconic got milk? brand, and 'Love Island USA' star and season 6 winner, Kordell Beckham, kicked off a creative effort that invited singles to reconnect in person via the

"Real Matches Are Back" campaign

in partnership with classic American diner, and California institution, Mel's Drive-In.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Dating burnout is real. If you're single, it's probably not news that dating apps have become fatigued. While they were once useful-and a welcome distraction, some singles have grown resentful of their convenience. Singles are eliminating online matches they ultimately never meet in person - and are increasingly seeking out in-person events to meet potential love interests.

"We live in a time where people are struggling to make connections that are genuinely good, not just good for now," said Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board and visionary leader of 'got milk?'. "Milk serves a role in nourishing people nutritionally, but also emotionally by being a part of so many genuine moments of togetherness. With the launch of "Real Matches Are Back", that means creating a space where people can disconnect from technology and connect with each other. Sharing breakfast with milk? There's nothing more simple and authentic."

"Real Matches Are Back" by 'got milk?' is the latest creative installment under the 'got milk?' "Real is Back" creative platform which heroes the resurgence of authenticity in our relationships. The campaign invites everyone to rediscover what is real and true by disconnecting from screens and reconnecting with people. On Tuesday, the initiative was brought to life via a special "morning jammies-themed" speed-dating experience hosted by Kordell Beckham at Mel's Drive-in on the Sunset Strip. Beckham commenced the VIP invite-only celebration by raising a milkshake toast to the creators of 'got milk?' and to the Angeleno singles who came out donning their coziest loungewear and chicest fleece pajamas ready to explore a potential match.

Among the guests in attendance were reality royalty and pop-influencer friends such as former 'Bachelor Nation' personality and current 'Viall Files' podcast host, Nick Viall; "Love Island USA' season 6 fan favorite, Miguel Harichi; Netflix's 'Outer Banks' actress, Fiona Palomo; and American dancer, actress, television personality, and sweetheart, Julianne Hough.

The event is the first in a series of regional activations hosted by 'got milk?' at Mel's Drive-in locations throughout select Southern and Northern California locations this fall, in which singles are encouraged to show up as their most authentic selves while meeting potential matches straight out of bed, in cozy pajamas, without makeup or fancy clothes, over breakfast.

"Didn't we meet at Mel's?" is a line from the 1973 film American Graffiti, which was filmed at our original San Francisco Mel's Drive-In," said Colton Weiss, Co-owner, Mel's Drive-In. "The line is often used by our camp to reference the many first dates that have taken place at the restaurant over its more than 75-years in business. Mel's Drive-In could not be more perfectly paired with 'got milk?' because wherever there's milk, and in our case, milkshakes, there are real moments to share, come together, and create lasting memories."

Mel's Drive-In x 'got milk?' Complimentary Shakes and Co-Merch Giveaways

What better way is there to commemorate the spirit of the "Real Matches Are Back" campaign and leave an indelible mark on the 2024 cuffing season than with an exclusive menu and co-merch drop, available for a limited time, exclusively at Mel's Drive-In's West Hollywood and San Francisco's Lombard Street locations:



Starting Monday, October 14, 2024 through October 31st, while supplies last, Mel's Drive-In will be giving away free milkshakes to couples dining at those two locations claiming the offer while sporting their coziest and comfiest pajama style on their dates.

Throughout the month, the @gotmilk and @melsdrivein partnership features a special breakfast menu promotion and a collection of co-branded merch for guests to delight in. While supplies last, Mel's Drive-In will be giving away exclusive merchandise consisting of a co-branded crew neck t-shirt, sweatshirt hoodie and cap to select from - to customers who order and purchase from the @gotmilk "Real Matches Are Back" breakfast menu throughout October.

You can learn more about "Real Matches Are Back" by visiting gotmilk or following @gotmilk on Instagram, TikTok or X.

About the California Milk Processor Board

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The 'got milk?' trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit

.

About Mel's Drive-In

Founded in 1947, Mel's Drive In is a classic American diner known for its retro charm and timeless appeal. With multiple locations across California, Mel's has been serving up hearty burgers, fries, milkshakes, and comfort food favorites for over seven decades. The iconic drive-in is steeped in history, famously featured in the 1973 film American Graffiti, and continues to be a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. For information, visit

.

SOURCE California Milk Processor Board

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED