Steven Aghakhani Wins IMSA VP Challenge LMP3 Driver Championship

Steven Aghakhani races at Road Atlanta.

Steven Aghakhani wins the IMSA VP Challenge LMP3 race at Road Atlanta.

Team photo following the IMSA VP Challenge LMP3 race at Road Atlanta.

Steven Aghakhani secures the 2024 IMSA VP Challenge LMP3 Driver's Championship and wins the first of two races at Road Atlanta in the No. 6 Ligier JS P3.

- Steven AghakhaniBRASELTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his first year of LMP3 competition, Steven Aghakhani locked up the 2024 IMSA VP Challenge LMP3 driver championship by taking the green flag for the first of two races at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Aghakhani also drove the No. 6 Ligier JS P3 to the race win, marking his fourth time atop the podium in 2024.“To finally secure the driver's championship is a relief,” said Aghakhani after the race.“I couldn't have done it without my father, MLT Motorsports , Ligier, Raymond James, Gotham, Shegerian and Associates, Chartered International, and all our sponsors who give us the opportunity to be out here and let us prove why we're winners. It's an unreal feeling, especially to be sharing it with my own dad; I'm absolutely blessed by the opportunity. The way I look at it, we still have another race tomorrow, so I think we just need to get another podium.”Heading into the race, Aghakhani knew he would wrap up the driver's championship by simply taking the green flag. However, with two races and a team championship on the line, Aghakhani knew he had more work to do.“For us, it wasn't just 'take a championship home' but to prove why we're here, and I think we absolutely did that.” Aghakhani continued,“We did everything according to plan. Everything was on target for exactly how we predicted and, well, rinse and repeat, it goes to show why we're here and why we're standing on top.”As a rookie, Steven Aghakhani made a bold statement at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, sweeping the weekend with both the pole position and two race wins. The Los Angeles native has secured two pole awards (Daytona and CTMP), four race victories (Daytona, CTMP, and Road Atlanta), and ten podium finishes this season-with one race still remaining at Road Atlanta."I couldn't be prouder of Steven and the entire MLT Motorsports team," said team owner Dr. Michael Thompson. "Steven's dedication to perfecting his craft has shown in his consistent on-track performance throughout the season. Steven and this team have put in countless hours, turning hundreds of laps during testing and race weekends, and it's been amazing to watch their growth and camaraderie. To secure the 2024 IMSA VP Challenge LMP3 driver championship with one race to go reflects the hard work and dedication of Steven and this team."Aghakhani and the MLT Motorsports team wrap up the 2024 season on Friday with race number two at Road Atlanta. The team looks to capture a second race win on the weekend and the LMP3 team championship. Fans can watch live at IMSA or Peacock at 8:45 AM ET.Be sure to follow MLT Motorsports on Instagram (@mltmotorsports) or visit us at !###About MLT Motorsports:Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mike Thompson, MLT Motorsports has established itself as a premier team amongst the IMSA paddock in the LMP3 category. Based near Road Atlanta, the team has easy access to some of the best road courses in the country and, importantly, Florida, where the sportscar racing world kicks off every winter at Daytona and Sebring. Constant investment and maintenance have seen the team arrive at each race weekend with top-notch race cars and state-of-the-art equipment.Early success can be attributed to the hard work and experience the team possesses, as the first win came on their second start at Mid-Ohio in 2019. During the 2021 season, MLT finished off the podium only once on the way to a double championship win, earning the IMSA Prototype Challenge Team's and Driver's Championship with drivers Dakota Dickerson and Josh Sarchet. Parlaying the success of the 2021 Championship, MLT made its IMSA WeatherTech Championship debut at Mid-Ohio in May of 2022, joining the ranks of the best sportscar teams in the world.For inquiries on testing and race programs, email us at: ...

