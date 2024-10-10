Texas-EU Business Summit 2024 Concludes Successfully, Fortifying Economic Ties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Members of the aerospace, and defense panel at the Texas-EU Business Summit

Panelist Scott Firsing with Keynote Speaker Mike Baker

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 13th annual Texas-EU Business Summit concluded last week in Austin, Texas, marking another milestone in enhancing economic collaboration between Texas and the European Union (EU). Hosted by the University of Texas at Austin's Center for European Studies in collaboration with various stakeholders including the World Affairs Council of Austin, US Commercial Services, and Austin Community College, the Summit was a beacon for trade, investment, and innovation discussions.The vast number of opportunities for cooperation in multiple industries was a key highlight of the Summit. Panels and sessions covered topics from aviation and aerospace to disinformation and security. Discussions on doing business in Central and Eastern Europe, sponsored by Slovak Touch4IT and Slovak PRO, underscored the expanding reach of Texan businesses into the European market. Overall, Texas, already the largest exporting state to the EU with exports exceeding $46 billion annually, was highlighted as a significant player in the global market. The Summit also brought to light that EU investments in Texas total over $275 billion, creating over 214,500 jobs for Texans, underscoring the mutual benefits of this economic partnership.The lunchtime keynote presentation by American-British former CIA officer and well-known intelligence expert Mike Baker highlighted the importance of global security in propelling these partnerships forward. His insight on the“Top 5” international security threats that keeps specialists in Washington DC & elsewhere“up at night” was eye opening, particularly the vulnerability of vital infrastructure. Mike is the CEO of Portman Square Group, a regular on the Joe Rogan podcast, and the host of the popular daily news podcast, the President's Daily Brief.Scott Firsing, one of the Summit panelists explained that“the Texas-EU Business Summit is not just about trade; it's about building a future where Texas and the EU can innovate together, grow together, and lead in global markets.""This Summit has been instrumental in showcasing how Texas and Europe can leverage each other's strengths. Moreover, Governor Greg Abbott's endorsement of the Texas Stock Exchange at the same time of the Summit further signifies Texas's ambition to become a financial powerhouse that will provide a direct boost for businesses looking to expand or access capital,” Scott commented.About the Texas-EU Business Summit:The Texas-EU Business Summit is an annual event aimed at fostering economic partnerships between Texas businesses and the European Union. It provides a forum for dialogue, networking, and strategic planning for businesses looking to expand internationally.

