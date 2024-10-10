Hyundai starts producing electric SUVs in Georgia

(MENAFN) Hyundai has officially begun producing electric SUVs in Georgia, less than two years after breaking ground on its massive USD7.6 billion manufacturing plant located west of Savannah. The company celebrated this milestone on Thursday with an "employee-focused celebration" as its first electric vehicle (EV) for commercial sale, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV, rolled off the production line. According to Bianca Johnson, spokesperson for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the production process was validated to ensure it meets Hyundai’s high-quality standards, marking an early start to commercial vehicle production.



A grand opening for the plant is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, but production has already ramped up ahead of schedule. Once fully operational, the plant and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, will employ 8,500 workers and produce up to 300,000 EVs annually, along with the batteries that power them. The vehicle production areas are complete, staffed by over 1,000 workers, while the battery-making facilities are still under construction.



The first EVs being produced at the Georgia plant are the 2025 models of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric SUVs, which are expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships before the end of the year. The Ioniq 5 has already become a strong competitor in the U.S. market, ranking as the second-best-selling electric vehicle in the country, behind Tesla, during the first half of 2024.



Hyundai's decision to accelerate EV production in Georgia comes in response to federal electric vehicle incentives that reward domestic production. This project, the largest economic development initiative in Georgia’s history, was incentivized by USD2.1 billion in tax breaks and support from state and local governments. The plant’s swift construction reflects Hyundai’s commitment to capitalizing on the growing demand for EVs in the U.S. market.

