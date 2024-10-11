'Hera Pheri' Rights Reclaimed By Firoz Nadiadwala After Settling Dues With Eros

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) producer Firoz Nadiadwala, renowned for his remarkable movie 'Hera Pheri,' has successfully regained the rights to his portfolio of films following a settlement with Eros.

Sources reveal:“Firoz Nadiadwala has settled his obligations with Eros, successfully regaining the rights to his portfolio of films, including the much-awaited 'Hera Pheri.'”

Firoz is known for producing several hit movies, including 'Awara Paagal Deewana,' 'Phir Hera Pheri,' 'Welcome,' and 'Aan.' Many of his films have earned cult popularity, leading audiences to demand sequels.

Recently, Firoz acknowledged to this demand by reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the 'Welcome' franchise, with the upcoming title being 'Welcome to The Jungle.' The movie has already begun production earlier this year.

According to a source, "Firoz has cleared his dues and obtained a No Due Certificate from the court, allowing him to reclaim the rights to 'Hera Pheri' and other films. He is now free to proceed with these projects at his discretion and is eager to return to entertain the audience."

The source further added,“Hera Pheri 3 is a passion project not only for Firoz but also for the original trio-Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. They're all thrilled that the focus can now shift to the creative aspects and logistics required to bring the film to life.”

Additionally, it is said that Firoz will meet the team of 'Hera Pheri' in the upcoming weeks to discuss the third installment.

“Hera Pheri” is a popular Indian comedy film that was released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan. The movie engages viewers in an amusing plot revolving around the lives of three characters, Raju, Shyam, and Baburao as they try to make fast money and end up with one problem after another. Owing to the fine scripting and professionalism of the actors, the movie has gained a cult status compelling people to wait for its sequels.

–IANS

akr/