Bigbasket Sells Sanitary Pads With Ice Cream Social Media Calls It E-Commerce Version Of 'I Feel You Girl'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A social user drew attention to the creative discount combinations available on and grocery-selling platforms like BigBaske . Amirtha Murugesan shared a screenshot of a BigBasket discount combo, including a packet of Whisper sanitary napkins and Kwality Walls vanilla ice cream.

The social media user applauded the marketing trick used by the online grocery store and wrote,“Well played @bigbasket_com”

Problems related to mood swings, pain, weakness, anxiety, changes in behavioural reactions, etc, are common during menstruation. Social media users applauded BigBasket's initiative to sell pads and ice cream on a discount combo.

A social media user applauded the initiative and commented,“what a mastermind marketing plan it is”

"this combo pack is the e-commerce version of“I feel you girl [sic]” read another comment on the post.

“Yr icecream choclate flavour ki nikalo iss offer mai,” wrote another user on the post.

“Oh man, this combo has unbeatable problem solving capability [sic]”

A social media user retweeted the post and said,“born to be boyfriend forced to be product manager”

“this is a category manager who understands women [sic]”

The online grocery selling platform reacted to Amirtha Murugesan's post,“Thank you for choosing our shopping platform! If you experienced any dissatisfaction, please let us know. We're here to help you and improve your experience.”

In another reaction to the appreciation post, BigBasket apologised the social media user and wrote,“We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We'll do our best to sort this issue out.”

Social media users were quick to react to BigBasket's apology. Many termed the message to be an automated message by the company.

“bruhhh she is praising you wtf why are you sorry,” commented a social media user.

“Bot life is so awkward [sic]”