TBH Announces Partnership And School Tour With Kevin Kreider To Promote Mental Health Awareness Among Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TBH partners with Kevin Kreider for a nationwide school tour promoting mental health, focusing on underrepresented students, especially in AAPI communities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TBH is excited to announce that Kevin Kreider will serve as an advisor and advocate for TBH's mental and basic needs support program. In a dynamic collaboration designed to address the growing mental health and basic needs concerns among students, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, Kevin will join forces with the TBH campus engagement team on an inclusive tour across K-12 schools, as well as colleges nationwide.This tour signifies TBH's commitment to elevating the conversation surrounding mental health challenges and essential needs affecting students across all educational levels. With a special focus on the mental well-being and resource accessibility for AAPI and other underrepresented students, this initiative seeks to create an open dialogue and foster supportive environments within academic institutions.The tour is set to kick off next month within the community college system. Each session aims to engage students from historically underserved and underrepresented backgrounds, diminish stigma, and foster a culture of openness surrounding mental health issues.Recent studies have highlighted significant mental health challenges within the AAPI community. According to a 2022 report from the National Asian American Pacific Islander Mental Health Association, 60% of AAPI students expressed concerns about mental health stigma in their communities, discouraging them from seeking out help. Additionally, community college students face unique pressures, with 40% reporting feelings of overwhelming anxiety, as noted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.Through this partnership, TBH aims to bridge the gap in mental health support. "We are thrilled to have Kevin as an advisor and partner. His personal journey and commitment to mental health advocacy resonate deeply with me and our mission," said Anjali Menon, CEO of TBH. "This tour will not only create awareness for underrepresented students but will also provide a space for students who may be struggling to know that they're not alone. Kevin is such an authentic advocate for bringing awareness to mental health in our communities, particularly in AAPI communities, and I'm thrilled that Kevin has joined us in the fight to help break down barriers for students in need of care."Kevin expressed his excitement for the collaboration, stating,“I'm excited to partner with TBH to address the youth mental health crisis-particularly for AAPI communities. Having my own experiences with mental health, I look forward to sharing my story to help remove stigma during my campus tour.”He added,“I believe it's so important for the next generation to understand that their mental health matters. I believe in the work TBH is doing for this next generation, and together, we can make a meaningful impact. I am excited and proud to partner with TBH.”To learn more about the tour, email TBH at ...About TBH:TBH is an innovative, cutting-edge virtual-first mental health company dedicated to improving the wellbeing of students and young adults. Our mission is to offer a transformative approach to mental health and basic needs support while eliminating barriers to accessing care. Through our online platform, users can access one-on-one coaching, therapy, group sessions, 24/7 crisis support, and assistance with basic needs like food, housing, childcare, and legal aid- on any device, anytime. To learn more about TBH and explore partnership opportunities, visit tbh.About Kevin Kreider:Kevin Kreider is a prominent CEO, actor, and mental health advocate known for co-founding ALLS Productions, creating TAEJIN, and starring in Netflix's "Bling Empire” and“The Traitors.” With a mission to break down the stigma around mental health, Kevin shares his personal journey to inspire others, especially within the AAPI community. Through his partnership with TBH Mental Health, Kevin aims to create lasting change and empower the next generation.

Drew Englander

TBH

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.