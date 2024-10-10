Southwire's Second Annual Inclusion Report Highlights Commitment To Inclusion And Generational Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARROLLTON, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire, North America's leading wire and cable company, is proud to announce the release of its second annual inclusion report.

The 2023 report highlights Southwire's continued leadership in our industry, within the organization and in the communities where it operates.

Southwire's dedication to this strategy is guided by six key areas: People Leaders, Inclusive Workforce, Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Reputation and Community, Equity and Governance, and Value and Supply Chain. This organization has a bold vision for the future which focuses on

increasing internal engagement and building stronger relationships with external partners.

"At Southwire, we continue to lead through our value of inclusion, which is essential to our strategic plan, to create generational sustainability and continued growth in our industry," said Southwire CEO Rich Stinson. "This commitment has not only positively affected our organization, but also extends into the communities in which we work and live across our entire footprint."

Key Highlights from the 2023 Inclusion Report:



Include Summit:

In August 2023, Southwire hosted its inaugural Include Summit, a two-day event recognizing team members who have made a positive impact by modeling inclusive behaviors throughout the year.

Workforce Diversity: Southwire increased the representation of women, veterans, and team members from underrepresented communities across the company in 2023.

Inclusion Governance Model:

Southwire continues to promote accountability and leadership through its Inclusion Governance Model, ensuring every team member has a voice in shaping the company's future. Employee Resource Groups:

The company's six ERGs play a pivotal role in fostering inclusion, providing networking opportunities, and enhancing engagement among team members.

One of the primary themes of this year's report is how Southwire is integrating inclusion across its business.

"Inclusion is part of our DNA - it's not just what we do, but it's how we do it," said Cara Herzog, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "When we think about how inclusion positions us, we're not just looking to the next five years; we're looking at how we will reach 100 years and beyond. For example, we're considering the future of our manufacturing workforce, as it will become more challenging to fill critical roles. From that vantage point, and for many other reasons, our future relies on an integrated approach toward putting our value of inclusion into action throughout our business."

Southwire's award-winning impact was highlighted through various recognitions in the 2023 report, including being named as a Top Diversity Employer

by DiversityJobs for the fourth year in a row, two award recognitions through The Diversity Impact Awards

for ERG and inclusive program efforts, Southwire Canada named as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row, and more.

At Southwire, inclusion is one of the company's key values, and this report further reflects the organization's efforts to be transparent in the ways Southwire is creating generational sustainability, fostering an inclusive workplace and strengthening the communities it serves. To learn more about Southwire's commitment to inclusion, visit



