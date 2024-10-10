Alper Gezeravcı Performs Demonstration Flight At TEKNOFEST Adana
10/10/2024 3:11:28 PM
This year, TEKNOFEST, held in Adana, continues unabated on its
3rd day. Turkey's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, attended
TEKNOFEST.
Gezeravcı performed a demonstration flight with HÜRKUŞ in the
skies of Adana. His flight took the breath away of the
audience.
Those moments were shared on the social media accounts of
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).
TUSAŞ used the following expressions in the post: "Our national
pride is in the skies; the excitement is at TEKNOFEST. Our first
Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı shared the excitement of HÜRKUŞ's
flight. We will continue to sweep you off your feet in Adana."
