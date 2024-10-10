Alper Gezeravcı Performs Demonstration Flight At TEKNOFEST Adana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

This year, TEKNOFEST, held in Adana, continues unabated on its 3rd day. Turkey's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, attended TEKNOFEST.

Gezeravcı performed a demonstration flight with HÜRKUŞ in the skies of Adana. His flight took the breath away of the audience.

Those moments were shared on the social accounts of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ).

TUSAŞ used the following expressions in the post: "Our national pride is in the skies; the excitement is at TEKNOFEST. Our first Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı shared the excitement of HÜRKUŞ's flight. We will continue to sweep you off your feet in Adana."