Direct Wire Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Copper Rod Mill Using Innovative Copper Upcasting Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Wire, a leader in the wire and cable for over 25 years, proudly announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art oxygen-free copper rod mill, an advanced facility equipped with the revolutionary oxygen-free copper upcasting process. This major milestone represents Direct Wire's expansion into a new market, producing high-quality oxygen-free copper rod and stems to meet customers' evolving needs worldwide.

The new oxygen-free copper rod mill utilizes cutting-edge upcasting technology, designed to ensure superior consistency and quality in oxygen-free copper rod, positioning Direct Wire at the forefront of innovation. With this facility, Direct Wire expands its product offerings, delivering precision-engineered oxygen-free copper rod and stems to various industries, bolstering its reputation for excellence in manufacturing.

"This facility marks a significant step forward in how we serve the copper market," said Anthony Catoia, Director of Business Development for Direct Wire's Copper division. "By producing oxygen-free copper rods with enhanced purity and conductivity, we're positioned to meet the growing demand in industries that require superior copper performance, including energy and high-tech manufacturing."

In addition to meeting growing market demands, the new mill reflects Direct Wire's commitment to innovation. "We are incredibly excited about the opening of this new facility," said Greg Testa, CRO at Direct Wire. "The addition of the oxygen-free copper upcasting process allows us to expand into new markets, providing our customers with even more high-quality, reliable products. It reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and our dedication to serving customers with the best technology available."

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

With deep roots in the wire and cable industry, Direct Wire continues to set quality and service standards. Founded on the principles of reliability, innovation, and customer commitment, Direct Wire has built a legacy of delivering high-performance solutions across various industries. As we continue to evolve and embrace new technologies, our core values remain unchanged: Service, Technology, and People-The Direct Difference.

This new facility is a testament to Direct Wire's long-standing focus on enhancing its capabilities while staying true to its founding principles. The copper rod mill will play a crucial role in serving not only existing clients but also expanding into new industries and markets, helping fuel growth for years to come.

Commitment to The Direct Difference

As we enter this new chapter, Direct Wire reaffirms our dedication to our customers, our people, and our communities. By integrating advanced technology into our production process, we can offer superior products that meet the highest standards. We are proud to be a company driven by innovation, but even prouder to maintain our core focus on customer satisfaction, employee development, and quality service.

About Direct Wire

Direct Wire has been a trusted name in the wire and cable industry for over 25 years, providing innovative, high-quality solutions to a diverse range of industries. With a steadfast commitment to customer service, technology, and employee development, Direct Wire continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products and a dedication to excellence.

