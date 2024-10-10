BAPS Head Mahant Swami Maharaj Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) chief Mahant Swami Maharaj has paid tribute to iconic industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on October 9.

In a statement, Mahant Swami Maharaj said: "It is with a heavy heart that I offer my deepest condolences on the sad passing of Shri Ratan Tata, a visionary and legendary leader whose immense contributions to India and the world will always be remembered. He was not only a towering figure in the business world, but also a beloved personality who touched the lives of many with his humility, compassion, and dedication to excellence."

The BAPS chief said that Ratan Tata's leadership of the Tata Group set new standards for integrity, innovation, and social responsibility.

"His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations and serve as a guiding light for the Tata Group as it moves forward, upholding the values and vision he so dearly cherished.

"During this difficult time, I have offered my heartfelt prayers to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and all our revered deities and sages for you and your entire family to find strength and solace. May Bhagwan bless you all with the courage to cope with this profound loss and may Shri Ratan Tata's soul rest in eternal peace," the statement read.

Battling with age-related health issues at the Breach Candy Hospital since Monday, Ratan Tata (86) breathed his last shortly before midnight on Wednesday, plunging the world of industry and corporates into gloom.

His mortal remains were taken to the NCPA Lawns on Thursday morning to enable the people to pay their last respects before the funeral at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai in the evening.

On Thursday afternoon, Ratan Tata's glass-topped coffin draped in the Tricolour was mounted in a closed flower-bedecked van which sped off to the Prayer Hall and Crematorium at Worli, some 12 km away.

His head, covered in a typical red Parsi prayer cap and body in traditional community attire, was visible from the coffin at the NCPA Lawns and the Prayer Hall in Worli, as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi religious men chanted prayers and reverently stood beside him.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying the police, security, political and other VVIPs plus hordes of media persons zoomed along the Mumbai Coastal Road, even as normal traffic movement was halted for some time.

En-route, on both sides, there were many thousands of Mumbaikars, many with moist eyes, raising their hands in a symbolic 'Goodbye, Tata', some carrying small posters or placards with his photos as the motorcade zipped away.

Before Worli, there were many more thousands of locals who had trooped out on the roads and stood on both sides, hoping to catch a glimpse of the legendary tycoon who had touched the lives of many millions during his lifetime through his industries, social, educational, health and philanthropic activities.

At some squares and thoroughfares, there were large hoardings with photos of Tata and tributes by the common folk expressing their sentiments and gratitude to their iconic hero.

At the Worli Crematorium's prayer hall, barely 200 VVIPs and close family members were permitted to offer wreaths and flowers to Ratan Tata's remains kept there for some time.

Later, it was taken to the cremation spot by a police team. A police band played the Last Post, accorded him a gun salute, and removed and folded the Tricolour, which was handed over to a relative.

The social media was flooded with similar big and small gestures of Tata that left an everlasting impression on thousands of people from all over the world, directly or indirectly, his love for dogs and a full-fledged animal care hospital at a cost of Rs 165 crore in Mahalaxmi for 200 'patients', that was inaugurated in July 2024, and other touching experiences.