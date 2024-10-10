Settlers Assault Olive Harvesters In Yasouf
10/10/2024 2:18:42 PM
West Bank/ PNN
On Thursday, settlers attacked olive harvesters in the village of Yasouf, east of Salfit.
Local sources reported that dozens of settlers targeted farmers as they were harvesting olives in the northern part of the town. Residents of the village intervened and forced the settlers to flee the area.
As the genocide against our people continues and the olive harvest season begins, Israeli Occupation forces and settlers have intensified their actions against farmers in the West Bank, including assaults, theft of olive crops, and uprooting and breaking trees.
