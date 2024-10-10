(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Dynasty (TSX.V: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC: DGDCF) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, today announced results from its 2024 annual general meeting held on October 4, 2024. The company reported that all resolutions were approved and that Ivy Chong, Roman Shklanka, Larry Kornze, and Richard Redfern were elected directors until the next annual general meeting. The company also provided an update on the progress at its Thundercloud Project, capturing the results from the three drilling campaigns conducted between 2022 and 2024.“This project looks very promising of becoming a mine, given these grades and shallow intercepts,” said Roman Shklanka, Ph.D. (Geology), Director.

The company expects to soon receive more results from the recently completed drill program. Dynasty also reported that an exploratory drill program in the West Contact zone, which aims to further test the currently obtained trench assay of 8.04 g/t over 39 meters, was underway. According to the announcement, Dynasty maintains a solid financial position with no debt and about 61 million shares issued and outstanding.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, that can be found on the company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website

