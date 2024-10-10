Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Executive To Participate At Red Cloud's 2024 Fall Mining Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel

(CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , an exploration company targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market, will be participating at the upcoming Red Cloud Fall Showcase. The in-person event is scheduled for Oct. 16–17, 2024, in Toronto. According to the company, Fathom Nickel's CEO and VP of exploration Ian Fraser will be presenting during the annual conference; Fraser's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST on Oct. 17.

To register or learn more about the event, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market and to secure the supply of North American critical minerals. The company now has a portfolio of three high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: the

Albert Lake Project, a 90,000-plus hectare project that was host to the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit; the 22,000-plus hectare

Gochager Lake Project, which is host to an historic, NI43-101 noncompliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2; and the 10,000-plus hectare Friesen Lake Project located 40 kilometers southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine and 30 kilometers northwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN