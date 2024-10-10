Prince El Hassan Opens MSF Conference On Mental Health In Mideast, Calls For Collaborative Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 10 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal today inaugurated Médecins Sans Frontières' (MSF) titled "Restoring Hope: Mental in the Middle East," which coincides with World Mental Health Day.The conference focuses on addressing critical challenges in mental across the region.Speaking at the opening session, titled "Pathways to Progress: Addressing Barriers to Mental Health Services in the Middle East," Prince El Hassan stressed the importance of partnerships in delivering comprehensive health services. "There is no health without partnerships," he said, highlighting the need for collaboration among all stakeholders to integrate mental health into holistic healthcare systems.Prince El Hassan emphasized that investment in mental health is an investment in the most valuable asset human capital. He called for empowering citizens to become partners, rather than passive recipients, in efforts to uphold human dignity through empowerment, self-reliance, and resilience.Reflecting on the conflicts in the region, particularly in Gaza, Prince El Hassan stated, "The wars we witness in our region are not only wars against the right to life, but they also reflect policies of enforced death."He drew attention to the plight of 17,000 children in Gaza who have lost their families or legal guardians, stressing the need to support future generations and frontline workers alike.Referencing World Health Organization (WHO) data from 2020, Prince El Hassan noted that the pandemic led to a 30% increase in people experiencing mental health disorders.He added that 25% of refugee and host communities in Jordan have been diagnosed with some form of mental health condition. "Mental health treatment should never be discriminatory, as it is essential to safeguarding human dignity," he said.Prince El Hassan also called for a better understanding of living conditions through a multidimensional deprivation index, which identifies various forms of deprivation, including those related to health, education, and quality of life.He pointed to the three major humanitarian challenges in the region: man-made conflicts such as wars, environmental issues like climate change, and man-made disasters such as pandemics.Minister of Health Dr. Firas Hawari highlighted the ministry's efforts to prioritize mental health, noting a significant rise in non-communicable mental health conditions.He pointed out several challenges, including the high cost of treatment, the shortage of mental health specialists, and inadequate infrastructure, as well as the social stigma that prevents many from seeking help.Hawari outlined a vision for Jordan to become a regional hub for mental health services, contingent on overcoming existing obstacles. He stressed the need for expanded training programs, more qualified professionals, enhanced infrastructure, and integrating mental health into primary healthcare.He also called for stronger partnerships with local, regional, and international stakeholders.Dr. Jamela Al-Raiby, WHO Representative to Jordan, noted that around one billion people worldwide suffer from mental health disorders. She emphasized the regional challenges, such as increasing conflict, which has led to a rise in refugees and internally displaced persons, escalating the need for mental health servicesAl-Raiby stressed the importance of incorporating mental health care into emergency services and reducing the stigma associated with seeking mental health support.Dr. Natheer Obeidat, President of the University of Jordan, highlighted the importance of training healthcare professionals, particularly doctors and nurses, in mental health specialties. He advocated for the introduction of mental health courses in curricula and the establishment of a national program to train mental health specialists.Mariana Duarte, Mental Health Advisor at MSF, emphasized that mental health is integral to individual well-being, despite the persistent stigma surrounding it.She urged for greater access to mental health services, particularly in conflict-affected areas, and called for increased collaboration between NGOs and Jordanian healthcare institutions to provide the necessary care. Duarte also underscored Jordan's potential to become a regional leader in mental health services.The conference included sessions on clinical perspectives on mental health in the Middle East, the role of academic institutions in advancing mental health services, and the importance of peer counseling in comprehensive mental healthcare.On the sidelines of the event, Prince El Hassan inaugurated an art exhibition showcasing works created by patients at MSF's reconstructive surgery center in Amman.