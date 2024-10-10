How This Clorox Teammate Champions Mental Health

(MENAFN- 3BL) Kendall Stout is an associate director in strategy and who's been part of Clorox for 12 years. She's also a great example of how one's personal values can impact an entire organization.

As a co-founder of our Mental Champions employee resource group, she's been able to take our company's purpose of championing people to be well and thrive every day and bring that to life for our teammates.

“Through this ERG, we've been able to change our policies to be more inclusive of mental health,” Kendall says.“It's great to be able to say, 'We are making a difference and helping our employees and their families live mentally healthy, happy lives.' We educate and support our employees throughout the year, but especially during Mental Health Awareness Month by hosting external speakers, panelist events with our leaders, and employee spotlight stories.”

The work that Kendall and the Mental Health Champions do has an impact beyond our organization, too.“Last year we visited a local high school to host workshops on anxiety, depression and burnout. We provided tools that the students can use to actively manage the everyday stressors of high school and the pressure of college. Additionally, we are looking to partner with BELIEVE, another ERG, on ways to increase the number of therapists in under supported communities.”

Working for an employer you can support is a critical factor for Kendall - and likely many job seekers.“I want to work for a company that I believe in and where I can make a difference in people's lives,” she says.“Those connections are really important. Life is short; when we're at work, we should really enjoy it.”