Autotech Breakthrough Awards Recognize HARMAN With 2024“Head-Up Display (HUD) Solution Of The Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HARMAN Newsroom

STAMFORD, Conn., October 10, 2024 /3BL/ – HARMAN Ready Vision QVUE was named the“Head-Up Display (HUD) Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. A unique take on HUD technology, Ready Vision QVUE reflects clear, vivid information on the lower portion of the windshield, putting essential data and alerts directly in the driver's line of sight, encouraging eyes-forward driving.

Ready Vision QVUE enhances the driving experience thanks to Samsung's Neo QLED technology, which provides high-resolution and vivid color displays that are readable in any lighting. It also integrates with third-party applications, enabling access to real-time information like EV charging status and weather updates directly on the windshield.

“We are incredibly proud to accept this award from AutoTech Breakthrough and are honored to be included alongside an illustrious list of companies and products offering cutting-edge solutions to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving automotive industry,” said Rhita Boufelliga, Ready Vision Business Lead at HARMAN International.“Ready Vision QVUE rethinks what's possible with transformative, intuitive, and safe in-cabin display technology. It signifies the best of HARMAN and Samsung innovation and breaks through the crowded HUD market. Our teams worked hard to make QVUE one of the best solutions on the market.”

Organized by Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries worldwide and marks the second year in a row recognizing HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets.

“HARMAN sets a new standard for in-cabin automotive technology. By transforming the windshield into a dynamic, informative interface, Ready Vision QVUE enhances driver safety and user experience,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“Ready Vision QVUE stands out in the automotive technology market with its advanced display capabilities, modular design, focus on safety, cost-effective performance, and strategic collaboration with Samsung. We're pleased to award HARMAN with the 'Head-Up Display (HUD) Solution of the Year' award!”

To learn more about Ready Vision QVUE visit .

####

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT AUTOTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.